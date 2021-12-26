NFL star & Fox presenter under fire from Twitter social distancing police (VIDEO)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made history in his team’s Christmas Day win against the Cleveland Browns, but the NFL icon’s post-game actions with a Fox TV presenter left some fans scratching their heads.

Veteran star Rodgers broke Green Bay legend Brett Favre’s franchise record for touchdown passes as his toss to Allen Lazard in the first quarter moved his remarkable career tally to 443 in Packers colors.

Rodgers, 38, would add two more TDs to that total as he went 24 of 34 for 202 yards in a 24-22 victory for Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

The impressive Packers have already sealed the NFC North title and are pushing for the conference’s top playoff seed as they pursue a first Super Bowl title since the 2010 season.

After the game though, Rodgers drew scrutiny for his actions when he was being interviewed by Fox presenter Erin Andrews.

Apparently sticking to Covid protocols, the pair lined up around 6 feet apart as Andrews asked Rodgers about his record-breaking performance and issues including a recent toe injury.

"I got to sit behind a legend for three years and see what greatness looked like."@AaronRodgers12 reflects on becoming the @packers all-time TD pass leader. 👏 #CLEvsGBpic.twitter.com/zjQ1ktA12Q — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021

After wishing each other a Merry Christmas, Rodgers and Andrews ended the interview and perhaps thought they were off camera as they approached each other for a high-five and a hug – making a mockery of the social distancing they’d observed just moments earlier.

The internet was not about to miss the irony as the scenes gave rise to a deluge of comments.

Saw a lot online with people saying Erin Andrews was mad about Aaron Rodgers “forcing” a hug after last week’s game. Apparently she got over it. pic.twitter.com/4m4jzRydA1 — Joe Bryant (@Football_Guys) December 26, 2021

*Holds socially distanced interview**Hugs immediately after interview*Makes sense. pic.twitter.com/YhmGUqHc19 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 26, 2021

Erin Andrews stood like 10 feet from Aaron Rodgers on camera.Interview ends.Erin Andrews hugs Aaron Rodgers.All on national TV. And we wonder why the country is confused as hell. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) December 26, 2021

LOLFox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews does the fake 6-feet thing in interviewing Aaron Rodgers then hugs him afterward. As long as we’re all on same page of fakeness, I’m good. — Bill Burt (@BurtTalksSports) December 26, 2021

Rodgers has been among the most controversial NFL stars during the Covid pandemic after being accused of misleading the authorities and the media over his vaccination status by saying in August that he was “immunized” against the disease.

It later became clear that Rodgers had not been jabbed, and he when he did contract Covid he faced a further backlash for revealing that he had consulted podcast king and UFC pundit Joe Rogan for treatment.

Some used Rodgers’ vaccine status as a stick to beat him with amid the reaction to his post-interview hug with Andrews.

@AaronRodgers12 out there on the field, unvaccinated, without a mask, hugging an unmasked reporter. Are there #covid protocols or not @NFL@nflcommish ? — Jason Wilcoxon (@Wilcoxjd45209) December 26, 2021

A little unprofessional of @ErinAndrews to interview 6 feet apart and then hug the anti-vax dude afterwards. — Alan Rice (@MrTball5) December 26, 2021

Rodgers and the Packers are next scheduled to be in action when they host the Minnesota Vikings on January 2 at Lambeau Field.