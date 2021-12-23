Hype man dubbed ‘voice of boxing’ seriously hurt in motorcycle smash

American boxing announcer David Diamante, 50, who is affectionately known as the 'Voice of Boxing', has suffered serious spinal injuries following a motorcycle accident in Brooklyn, New York.

Diamante, who has been the ring announcer for some of the most pivotal bouts in recent boxing history, will need to 'learn to walk again' after suffering a range of injuries in the smash, which occurred at Third Avenue in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The veteran announcer is well-known to viewers of the DAZN platform as well as Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, and has been hailed for his unique vocal style as well as his propensity for saying the last name of each fighter twice.

He required five hours of emergency surgery in a New York hospital and had rods, screws and cadaver parts inserted into his body in an attempt to correct a spinal injury.

He also suffered multiple broken ribs and a serious injury to his right knee in the crash.

The announcer, though, has emerged from his surgery successfully and told boxingscene.com that he faces an arduous path back to full health.

"It's going to be a tough road," he said. "It's a bad injury and getting better will take some time.

"This will be a struggle. I'll have to learn to walk again, and right now there's a risk of complications. But I have a positive attitude and will be back as soon as possible."

Diamante's most recent appearance in the ring was at last weekend's heavyweight title between Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora in Manchester, England.

He had even transitioned to the silver screen and had a cameo in the 2015 boxing movie 'Southpaw', starring Jake Gyllenhal, as well as being the voice of the New Jersey Nets, who would later become the Brooklyn Nets.

The boxing community has thrown its support behind Diamante. "Prayers up for a speedy recovery," wrote rookie sensation Jake Paul.

Yes..he’s had surgery..I spoke to him today and he’s very optimistic..David’s a fighter and has met big challenges in his life-this will be another one! The details will be his to disclose but I’m sure we’ll see him back in the ring again-strong,fit and recovered!@daviddiamantehttps://t.co/Womg7wlGd9 — Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) December 22, 2021

"Prayers up to our guy after his motorcycle accident today," added promoter Hearn. "So glad you are still with us. Rest up."

Michael Buffer – perhaps the most famous announcer in boxing history – also weighed in, telling a fan: "Yes, he’s had surgery. I spoke to him today and he’s very optimistic.

"David’s a fighter and has met big challenges in his life – this will be another one.

"The details will be his to disclose but I’m sure we’ll see him back in the ring again – strong, fit and recovered."