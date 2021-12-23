NFL star died from ‘chronic alcohol use’, autopsy reveals

Three-time Pro Bowl receiver Vincent Jackson died from 'chronic alcohol use', according to a medical report which also revealed that the 38-year-old had been suffering from severe brain trauma.

Former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Jackson, who scored 57 touchdowns in an 11-year career on the gridiron, was found dead in a Florida hotel in February, five days after his family had reported him missing.

Police had recently spoken to him after receiving a request for a welfare check.

No cause of death was released at the time but according to a report from a Florida medical examiner, Jackson's death was a "natural" one brought on by chronic and sustained use of alcohol.

The report into Jackson's death comes shortly after it was confirmed that he was suffered from Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disorder brought on by repeated head trauma which can only be diagnosed after death.

CTE has been linked to alarming mood swings and violent episodes in many of those who have been diagnosed with it post-mortem.

In the months and weeks before his death, people close to Jackson said that he had displayed various disorders including depression, progressive memory loss, mood swings, paranoia and extreme social isolation.

His brain had been donated to Boston University's CTE Center by his family following his death.

Jackson's autopsy, meanwhile, revealed a litany of ailments linked with alcohol abuse.

According to ESPN, the medical examiner overseeing Jackson's case concluded that he was suffering from alcoholic cardiomyopathy, hepatic steatosis and fibrosis, esophageal varices, ascites, jaundice, remote pancreatitis, renal failure and hyponatremia dehydration, cardiovascular disease and intoxication by ethyl alcohol.

The latter period of Jackson's NFL career had no alcohol-related incidents but he was suspended for the first three games of the 2010 NFL season during his time at the Chargers following a 2009 arrest for driving under the influence.

"Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others," said his widow, Lindsey Jackson, in a statement.

"Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy."

Along with his wife, the wide receiver founded the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation with the aim of providing financial help to military families.

Jackson also authored three children's books, graduated from college with a business degree in 2016 and opened five restaurants in San Diego, Las Vegas and Tampa.