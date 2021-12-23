 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH LIVE: Putin takes questions at annual end of year press conference
23 Dec, 2021 12:38
HomeSport News

MMA gym fined for ‘egregious breach’ of vaccine mandates

A combat sports gym in New Zealand has been hit with a hefty fine after it was found to have knowingly allowed unvaccinated staff members to work in defiance of the country's strict Covid certification guidelines.
MMA gym fined for ‘egregious breach’ of vaccine mandates
Oliver MMA in New Zealand has been fined for breaching Covid rules © Facebook / olivermmahq

WorkSafe, which is New Zealand's health and safety watchdog for the workplace, issued the gym with notice that they were in violation of the recently implemented 'traffic light' system which requires a range of business, including gyms, to ensure everyone on site has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The group found that Oliver MMA, which is run by Steve and Krissy Oliver, had knowingly and deliberated acted in violation of the rules, leading to a fine of $12,000 New Zealand dollars (around $8,100) – the first such financial penalty handed out by WorkSafe amid the country's anti-Covid measures.

Steve Oliver has since suggested online that this isn't a one-off financial penalty, but rather a daily fine to be levied against them as long as they are deemed to be acting in opposition of the New Zealand Covid laws.

"Egregious breaches like this will be treated seriously," said head of general inspectorate Simon Humphries.

"This business has continued to operate in breach of the rules. That's not fair to the high number of businesses and organisations who have changed how they operate to keep people safe."

Humphries also noted that the gym had referenced its opposition to the rules on social media and indicated that it had little intention of following them.

"It's clear they aren't meeting the requirements and haven't intended to up to this point."

Speaking recently, the operators of the gym said they were determined to keep their doors open to members who had not been vaccinated and had been turned away from various other health and fitness centers.

Conor McGregor deletes anti-vaccine mandate message – but you can see it here
Read more
Conor McGregor deletes anti-vaccine mandate message – but you can see it here

"We are being approached on a daily basis by people who are experiencing extreme mental health distress," Steve Oliver told the NZ Herald.

"We care about them and have put in extra measures to ensure that we are helping them to get the right support and [being] there for them.

"They're great people down there doing [their] job. They're not stoked about what they're doing – $12,000 fine per day, that's not great.

"But we're doing our best to keep everyone happy here and safe."

Humphries added that businesses like Oliver MMA are very much in the minority when it comes to a lack of adherence to government regulations, and that WorkSafe has received very few reports of similar breaches.

Top stories

RT Explainers

Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia EXPLAINER
Premier League Covid carnage: What exactly is going on?
Premier League Covid carnage: What exactly is going on? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies