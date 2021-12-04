‘Abhorrently wrong’ – Conor McGregor on vaccine mandates

UFC star Conor McGregor has insisted people must have freedom of choice over Covid jabs, calling mandatory vaccination “abhorrently wrong” as he shared his thoughts online.

Lockdown in his native Ireland and Covid-related topics have been the main Twitter themes occupying the often controversial McGregor recently.

Usually reserving his outbursts for octagon rivals, the pub owner has in the past few weeks blasted the Irish government and leaders such as Michael Martin and Leo Varadkar for what he perceives to be unfair treatment for his compatriots and the hospitality industry.

At present, Ireland has suffered 5,700 Covid-related deaths with 64,650 active cases, but is subject to stringent protocols with pubs and clubs forced to close at midnight as Christmas and New Year fast approach.

This time on Twitter, the 33-year-old McGregor first posted a selfie of himself and the current president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, then attacked the freedom of choice surrounding the vaccine after previously saying the jabs hadn't worked.

"Forcing anyone to inject something into their body they do not wish to is abhorrently wrong," McGregor wrote.

"I am not against vaccines, I am against not having the choice. God bless those who think otherwise."

The post quickly sparked 2,000 replies and counting as many were keen to engage McGregor in debate.

"I 100% agree, and thank you for using your platform to highlight these abhorrent mandates being enforced on the Irish people. We do not live in a free country anymore I'm afraid," replied one person in support.

"AGREED," said another. "I got the shot and will get the booster next week, but mandates are terrible."

"Forcing people is borderline dictatorship," concurred a separate party along similar lines.

"This is your best tweet to date. Couldn’t agree more," McGregor was also told.

Those on the other side of the fence, however, made comments such as: "Don’t agree. People who aren’t vaccinated make this thing mutate and keep it existing with the risk of killing more people.

"Just get the vax... really nothing wrong will happen."

"You do have the choice," began another user.

"Choose to be a dutiful member of society or don't. We didn't get here by letting everyone do whatever the hell they want. In what household, city, state, country, planet does that work on? A free and safe society takes sacrifice."