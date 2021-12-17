Baseball player, 20, dies with no cause of death

League bosses and teammates have voiced their shock after a 20-year-old baseball player suddenly died, with no cause of death given.

Tributes have been paid to Cleveland Guardians prospect Andres Melendez after his death on Thursday in Miami was announced by the team.

The catcher had joined the Guardians in 2019, enjoying a solid first season in which he is said to have been noted for his defensive skills.

Pitcher Josh Wolf was among those to express their dismay at Melendez's untimely death.

I never thought I would be saying these words but RIP mi hermano. Anyone who knew or played with Andres saw the joy he brought everyday. He was always bringing positive energy to the field and locker room. He was a fantastic teammate and an even better person. Love you Andres. pic.twitter.com/bN1YpCtXU5 — Josh Wolf (@JoshWolf30) December 17, 2021

"I never thought I would be saying these words, but RIP, mi hermano," Wolf said.

"Anyone who knew or played with Andres saw the joy he brought everyday. He was always bringing positive energy to the field and locker room.

"He was a fantastic teammate and an even better person. Love you, Andres."

In a statement, the Guardians said: "Andres is remembered by his teammates and friends as a positive, respectful, and thoughtful young man with a beautiful smile who had a profound impact on others.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Andrés Meléndez.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/GgmureOQCz — Lynchburg Hillcats (@LynHillcats) December 17, 2021

"He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, teammates and those that knew him."

The Lynchburg Hillcats added their condolences as baseball mourned the loss of Melendez.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Andres Melendez," the Hillcats announced.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Rest In Peace."