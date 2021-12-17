 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Baseball player, 20, dies with no cause of death

17 Dec, 2021 09:52
Get short URL
Baseball player, 20, dies with no cause of death
Late Minor League Baseball star Andres Melendez (left) with Josh Wolf, who has paid tribute to him © Twitter / JoshWolf30
League bosses and teammates have voiced their shock after a 20-year-old baseball player suddenly died, with no cause of death given.

Tributes have been paid to Cleveland Guardians prospect Andres Melendez after his death on Thursday in Miami was announced by the team.

The catcher had joined the Guardians in 2019, enjoying a solid first season in which he is said to have been noted for his defensive skills.

Pitcher Josh Wolf was among those to express their dismay at Melendez's untimely death.

"I never thought I would be saying these words, but RIP, mi hermano," Wolf said.

"Anyone who knew or played with Andres saw the joy he brought everyday. He was always bringing positive energy to the field and locker room.

"He was a fantastic teammate and an even better person. Love you, Andres."

In a statement, the Guardians said: "Andres is remembered by his teammates and friends as a positive, respectful, and thoughtful young man with a beautiful smile who had a profound impact on others.

"He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, teammates and those that knew him."

The Lynchburg Hillcats added their condolences as baseball mourned the loss of Melendez.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Andres Melendez," the Hillcats announced.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Rest In Peace."

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies