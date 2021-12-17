 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NFL’s new Covid rules spark outrage

17 Dec, 2021 03:30
Oct 17, 2021; London, England; A general overall view of the NFL Shield logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game © Reuters / Kirby Lee;  USA TODAY Sports
The US National Football League (NFL) had updated its Covid-19 protocols in response to the spread of the Omicron variant, imposing restrictions on both vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

The NFL announced its revised protocols in a statement on Thursday, revealing that masks would be mandatory “regardless of vaccination status,” that in-person meals would be banned, and that meetings would be held either remotely or outdoors, “effective immediately.”

“The changes we are making today aim to address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant,” the statement declared, adding that the NFL would “continue to strongly encourage booster shots as the most effective protection.”

“All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community,” the NFL concluded.

While both vaccinated and unvaccinated players were ordered to mask up, the league cut the vaccinated some slack, making it easier for them to return to play after quarantine.

Under the new protocols, vaccinated players have more testing options which will allow them to hit the field after quarantine quicker, while unvaccinated players will continue to be required to test daily, unlike vaccinated players who test weekly.

Still, the new protocols did not go down well on social media, with critics pointing out that rolling out restrictions for vaccinated and unvaccinated players might discourage skeptics to get the jab.

The NFL has been pushing its vaccine-skeptical players and staff into getting vaccinated and previously enforced harsh, separate protocols for the unvaccinated, which included daily testing, mandatory masks, and a ban on mingling with others.

Several stars have been punished for breaking the NFL’s Covid-19 rules and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown was suspended this month for using a counterfeit vaccination card to ‘prove’ his status.

NFL Network's Judy Battista reported on Wednesday that around 100 players recently tested positive for the virus over a three-day span.

