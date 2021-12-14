 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Ex-Premier League star ‘had belt put around neck’ in violent home invasion

14 Dec, 2021 11:35
Get short URL
Ex-Premier League star ‘had belt put around neck’ in violent home invasion
Nicolas Otamendi in action for Argentina © Agustin Marcarian / Reuters
Former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has reportedly been the victim of a violent raid in which four thugs broke into his home and placed a belt around his neck while stealing cash and several valuable watches.

Benfica star Otamendi, who won two Premier League titles in a five-year stint with City, is said to be "doing well" after the attack, which happened early on Monday morning in his home south of Lisbon after he returned from his side's Primeira Liga match against Famalicao on Sunday.

According to a report by Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, the gang attacked the defender as he returned home and forced themselves through the front door while his wife and child were inside.

Further reports state that a belt was placed around his neck in order to restrain him and get him to reveal the location of valuables within his home.

Read more
Premier League star and wife ‘tied up in robbery by machete-wielding masked thugs’ Premier League star and wife ‘tied up in robbery by machete-wielding masked thugs’

CNN Portugal add that the thieves got away with cash and other valuables, and that the Portuguese Judiciary Police have launched an investigation into the robbery – with a private security firm hired to guard the footballer's home from any further attacks.

Initial reporting also suggests that as many as seven men could have been involved, with suggestions that those responsible are from Eastern Europe.

It has also been claimed that the robbery was conducted like a 'military raid', and that the thieves were wore gloves and balaclavas and communicated with one another by using walkie-talkies.

Legendary cyclist begs public for help after thugs raid home, rob him at knifepoint READ MORE: Legendary cyclist begs public for help after thugs raid home, rob him at knifepoint

Police are also investigating a possible lead that the gang might also be responsible for various other robberies of professional footballers.

There have been similar incidents involving Porto midfielder Otavio as well as Celta de Vigo striker Iago Aspas, who lives just over Portugal's northern border.

A statement from his club confirmed that Otamendi "was the victim of a robbery at his home during the early hours".

"The player and his family are doing well despite the enormous discomfort generated by the situation they are experiencing.

"Benfica asks that the privacy of the player and his family be respected by all the media, pending the completion of the investigations initiated by the authorities.”

The 87-cap Argentina international has made 55 appearances for Benfica since arriving in 2020 as part of the deal which took Portugal defender Ruben Dias to City.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies