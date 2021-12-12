 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I told you motherf**kers!’ Pena submits Nunes for ‘biggest upset in UFC history’ (VIDEO)

12 Dec, 2021 07:02
Julianna Pena stunned Amanda Nunes in Las Vegas. © Zuffa LLC
Julianna Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets MMA has ever seen as she submitted Amanda Nunes in the second round of their bantamweight title fight at UFC 269 in Las Vegas.

Heading into the co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena, two-weight champion Nunes was the overwhelming favorite to steam through yet another helpless victim and retain the 135lbs title she has held for more than five years.

But Pena flipped the narrative on its head, weathering pressure from Nunes in the first round – during which the Brazilian was even caught smiling – before finding success on the feet with some heavy shots in the second.

Pena herself was forced to eat some big punches from Nunes but pressed forward as the defending champion visibly wilted.

The Venezuelan Vixen sensed her chance, securing a takedown before locking in a rear-naked choke to become the first woman in more than seven years to hand Nunes a defeat inside the Octagon.

“I’m not surprised motherf*ckers!” Pena shouted in her post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.  

“I told you. Don’t ever doubt me again. Willpower, strength and determination. It will take you places. I definitely expected a win and the world is my oyster.”

The reaction at the T-Mobile Arena and online was one of astonishment, with many calling it one of the biggest – if not the biggest – shocks in UFC history.

Pena, 32, is a former champion on the Ultimate Fighter reality TV series but saw her career stall with injury problems.

She also took a break of almost two years to give birth to daughter Grace before returning in July of 2019 to pick up three wins in four outings to set up her long-awaited shot at Nunes. 

The jubilant Spokane-born fighter was joined by her daughter for the celebrations inside the cage. 

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE 

READ MORE: Venezuelan Vixen: Meet the woman preparing for MMA’s most daunting challenge

Nunes, 33, was gracious in defeat as both she and Pena appeared to put aside the animosity that had characterized much of the build-up to their fight.

Nunes slipped to 21-5 overall in her career but still has the featherweight title to her name.

She may target a rematch with Pena – something UFC boss Dana White said was an option if Nunes wanted it – but the aura of invincibility that once followed the Lioness has now been stripped.

From a promotional perspective, the much-touted showdown between undefeated PFL champion Kayla Harrison – who was cageside in Las Vegas and is now a free agent – and Nunes may also seem less alluring than it once did.

     

