‘Not a surprise’: Pele’s daughters give update from hospital

Legendary striker Pele's daughters have updated fans and shared photos from hospital after their father was admitted again in Sao Paulo following tumor surgery.

The three-time World Cup winner with Brazil returned to his country's leading Albert Einstein hospital this week.

In September, he had a tumor removed during a 30-day spell at the institution that treated Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro when he was stabbed on the 2018 campaign trail.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by four doctors, the Santos legend is in a stable condition, will continue treatment on the tumor and should be discharged in days.

Brazilian soccer legend Pele hospitalized to undergo treatment for a colon tumor. Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein says he is in stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days — Bruce Amani (@AmaniBruce) December 8, 2021

O Hospital Albert Einstein, em São Paulo, confirma que Pelé está internado na unidade para dar sequência ao tratamento de um tumor no cólon. O câncer foi identificado em setembro deste ano, quando o ex-jogador passou 30 dias internado. pic.twitter.com/GAY3GNcDZ5 — Rádio BandNews FM (@radiobandnewsfm) December 8, 2021

Pele's daughters provided updates to his millions of fans worldwide, with Kely Nascimento telling her "insta family" that her social networks were "booming again" while posting a bedside selfie of the legend.

Nascimento added that her sister, Kely, was "petting him there for me".

"I appreciate all the affection we've received from all of you. This photo was taken 10 minutes ago [at the hospital] where my father finished a procedure that had been scheduled for months," she added.

"In two or three days, he will return home to enjoy Christmas," Kely revealed, claiming: "This wasn't a surprise. It was already scheduled and is part of the treatment."

Flavia uploaded the same snap and wrote: "My people, be calm.

"[This is] the last visit of the year to Einstein, maintaining the treatment with control exams and chemo.

"Thanks to this wonderful team, my father just evolves. Thank you very much for the affection, everyone, but daddy is great."

Pele is yet to personally address his latest medical developments with his following of more than 7.7 million on Instagram.

The 81-year-old's most recent post on Instagram was a photo of himself and Germany icon Franz Beckenbauer, who the all-time great played with at New York Cosmos during the late 1970s.

Three weeks ago, Pele posted a photo with a raised fist and said he wanted to let fans know he felt "fine".

"I feel better every day," Pele said. "I don't think even the mask for my protection can hide my happiness. Thank you very much to all of you who send me good energy daily."