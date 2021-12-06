Khabib shares snap with Bahraini royalty after watching Saudi Arabian GP

Ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made a return visit to Mecca and had a spectacular view of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix before posing with one of the sons of the King of Bahrain.

Former lightweight king Nurmagomedov watched the Grand Prix, which was won by Britain's Lewis Hamilton, alongside MMA manager Rizvan Magomedov.

The pair had been part of a group that headed to Islamic holy site Mecca before taking in the action from a balcony view over the showpiece in Jeddah.

Nurmagomedov then posed with Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is a commander of Bahrain's Royal Guard and the fourth-born son of the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The 34-year-old is also the president of the Bahrain Olympic Committee and the head of the government’s Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

Accompanying the shot of the pair overlooking the track, Nurmagomedov called his friend "my brother from Bahrain".

Devout Muslim Nurmagomedov gave fans their first glimpse of the MMA icon in Mecca in a photo last month.

Standing in traditional white robes at the reputed birthplace of the prophet Muhammad, the Dagestani expressed his reverence for the site of important landmarks such as the Ka'bah at the Great Mosque.

On his trip to the Grand Prix, he sought out fellow Russian and rookie Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin for a photo.

The Haas driver failed to finish the race – the first time in ten events that his day has finished prematurely.

F1 season debutant Mazepin is yet to earn his first point, although he did have a brush with reigning champion Hamilton earlier in the weekend.

Hamilton's team, Mercedes, copped a fine of around $28,000 after their superstar was found to have impeded Mazepin during third free practice.

Nurmagomedov also posted a photo of himself with his late father, Abdulmanap.

"Family is the only thing that matters," added the unbeaten fighter. "Not who is the greatest."