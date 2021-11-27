 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Miss of the season? Fans incredulous as Arsenal forward Aubameyang somehow fails to score from point-blank range (VIDEO)

27 Nov, 2021 14:23
Aubameyang was guilty of an incredible miss for Arsenal against Newcastle. © Twitter
Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was accused of pulling off the “miss of the season” as he somehow hit the post with the goal at his mercy during the Premier League meeting with Newcastle.

The phrase 'my granny could have scored that' is often hurled from the stands at football matches but rarely does it actually ring true - but Gunners skipper Aubameyang is really testing the limits of the term after a calamitous miss during Saturday's early kick-off. 

Gabon international Aubameyang reacted quickest when the ball fell to him two yards from goal with Newcastle 'keeper Martin Dubravka nowhere to be seen, but unfortunately for Arsenal fans Aubameyang miscued what should have been one of the easiest goals of his career only to hit the post with his effort.

The ball subsequently screwed off towards the corner flag while Aubameyang presumably wanted the Emirates turf to swallow him up.

Fortunately for him, his blushes were saved by subsequent strikes from Bukayo Saka and Gabi Martinelli to give Mikel Arteta's Gunners a two-goal advantage as the game ticked towards its end.

But as you might expect, Twitter hasn't let Aubameyang off lightly for his miss.

"Aubameyang paid a tribute to Timo Werner by missing this. Respect!" joked one fan, referencing Chelsea's goal-shy German Timo Werner.

"Aubameyang needs to go," another fan wrote more soberly. "Anonymous for the entire half yet again, and then misses a sitter like that. He’s nowhere near the player he used to be."

A third hilariously compared the miss to a goal scored by Mo Salah's daughter at Anfield, suggesting that the toddler would have likely succeeded where Aubameyang had failed.

It's likely that the Gabon man will want to forget his calamity as soon as possible but judging by the social media reaction, it might be some time before he is allowed to. 

