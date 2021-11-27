LeBron James punished for ‘obscene’ gesture (VIDEO)

LA Lakers star Lebron James has been slapped with a fine by the NBA for making an obscene gesture and has been warned about using inappropriate language during media events.

The incident came as James celebrated making a shot during the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 124-116 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

After scoring, James turned away and bounced from one leg to the other while grabbing at his groin.

The celebration is commonly credited to former NBA point guard and current Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell.

LeBron hit the clutch 3 and did the Sam Cassell 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dvz5ndUMp6 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 25, 2021

“Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability in response to league-imposed discipline,” the NBA said in a statement on Friday.

James’ use of profane language came when he described the recent suspension he served for his clash with Isaiah Stewart as “some bullsh*t.”

In an eventful week, James was also involved in an incident with fans during the win against the Pacers as he ordered two people to be ejected from their front-row seats for apparently “crossing the line” with insults directed at him.

James and the Lakers returned to action on Friday night in a remarkable triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings, where they eventually went down 141-137.

The Lakers had led by 13 with 10:02 remaining in the fourth quarter, before the Kings surged back back into the game.

James had a chance to win the game in regulation but missed a 29-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Elsewhere on Friday, the NBA fined Portland’s Robert Covington $15,000 for hurling his face mask at a referee during the Trail Blazers' 125-121 loss at Sacramento on Wednesday.