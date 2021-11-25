 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Watching on repeat forever’: Fans claim incredible ‘hovergoal’ from Liverpool ace Thiago ‘defies gravity’ (VIDEO)

25 Nov, 2021 09:59
Thiago scored a stunner against Porto. © Twitter
Liverpool star Thiago scored a barely believable goal in his team’s Champions League victory over Porto which some fans claimed defied the laws of gravity.

Jurgen Klopp’s team made it a perfect five wins from five games in Group B with a routine win against the Portuguese visitors at Anfield thanks to second-half strikes from Spain midfielder Thiago and the prolific Mo Salah.

Thiago’s finish in particular was one to savor as the 30-year-old star sent a volley skimming across the top of the pitch and low into the corner of Diogo Costa’s net in one of the most aesthetically-pleasing goals in recent memory.

Online, fans were dumfounded at the strike – calling it a “thing of beauty” and claiming they could watch it endlessly.

There was debate as to whether the sublime finish had bounced slightly off the Anfield turf before finding its way perfectly into the bottom corner, but one thing most could agree on was that it was a finish for the ages.

"I choose to believe it didn't bounce off the ground, [I don't care] about physics or gravity," wrote one fan. 

“It felt better to win the game, to get the three points, to see that the team was still hungry even though we are qualified for the next stage,” said the modest Thiago when asked about his strike afterwards.

“So I think that’s the best feeling, that we are still in that mood, that we want to win every game and most of all here at home.”

Next up for Liverpool is a Premier League meeting with Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

