WWE plotting prosecution after fan attacks Seth Rollins (VIDEO)

Elite wrestling championship WWE is planning to prosecute a wild fan who attacked star Seth Rollins during the latest edition of its Raw program in New York on Monday evening.

In the midst of a live broadcast from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a suspect named as 24-year-old Elisah Spencer can be seen charging at Rollins – real name Colby Lopez – and tackling him to the ground as the wrestler walked back toward the entrance following a segment with fellow hulk Finn Balor.

TV cameras panned away from the action which took place at the top of the ramp, but video footage that has emerged on Twitter shows the pair tussling on the arena floor before security and officials, including WWE referees, got between them and split up the fracas.

Fans in the arena, which regularly holds boxing and UFC shows, were heard chanting: “F**k him up.”

Reacting in a statement afterward, the WWE said it “takes the safety of its performers very seriously”.

“The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD [New York Police Department] and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” it vowed.

The NYPD confirmed To ESPN that Brooklynite Spencer had been arrested. His charges – for leaving his seat, jumping the metal barricade and attacking Rollins to the extent he suffered a swollen lip – include attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs.

Police say that Rollins, a former champion who is among the WWE's biggest draws, refused medical attention after walking off on his own terms once the attacker had been contained.

Rollins appeared to taunt Spencer as he exited the scene, and then held his arms out to receive the crowd's adoration as witnessed in a clip already nearing two million views.

This isn't the first time that an incident of this nature has occurred at the venue.

In 2019, the legendary Bret Hart was also charged at by a fan during a Hall of Fame show at the center.