Police ‘to question Barcelona icon’ over attack on his alleged footballer lover

Police reportedly want to question two-time Champions League winner Eric Abidal about the iron bar attack on Kheira Hamraoui – the PSG player he allegedly had an affair with that has led to his wife demanding a divorce.

Hamroaui was attacked on November 4, with the teammate who drove the vehicle she was dragged out of by masked men, Aminata Diallo, arrested a week later as confirmed by their club.

A possible positional rivalry was being explored by police, but Diallo was later released without charges after being questioned for 36 hours, with no link found to the attack that saw Hamraoui's legs targeted.

According to reports from Le Monde, however, Diallo mentioned the name of Abidal's wife, Hayet, who then became a person of interest in the case alongside the ex-Barcelona sporting director.

It is also alleged that the masked criminals made a remark to Hamroaui about her liking to "sleep with married men".

Abidal and Hamraoui's paths crossed at Camp Nou before his firing in 2020 and her return to Paris this summer following an impressive treble win with the Blaugrana Femini.

Amid rumors of an affair between the pair as a SIM card registered in Abidal's name was allegedly found in Hamraoui's phone, mother-of-five Hayet confirmed in a statement to the AFP that she is seeking a divorce from her husband of 18 years.

She claimed that Abidal admitted “to an adulterous relationship with Ms Hamraoui”, as relayed by RMC Sport, and will file for an official separation requested by her lawyer, Nicolas Cellupica, in Barcelona.

Hayet has claimed she “has nothing to do with the events”, and wants to be interviewed “as quickly as possible by investigators or the prosecutor in charge of the case”.

Additional reports have claimed that Abidal will be questioned by police, and the World Cup 2006 finalist has issued a groveling post on Instagram begging for forgiveness.

"Hayet Abidal, forgive me," the caption alongside a photo of Abidal looking sad and serious. "Whatever your decision, you will continue to be the woman of my life in my eyes, and especially the mother of our wonderful children,"

"I deserve this humiliation even if it kills me alive. Someday you will forgive me."

Offering his support, Abidal's former Bleus teammate Patrice Evra replied: "You always win in difficult times. I love you, mon frere [my brother]."