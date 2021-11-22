 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Man arrested after basketball star, 23, ‘suffers brain hemorrhage in nightclub attack’

22 Nov, 2021 15:26
Get short URL
Man arrested after basketball star, 23, ‘suffers brain hemorrhage in nightclub attack’
Corey Manigault, pictured playing for New Mexico Lobos in 2020 © Brian Losness / USA Today Sports via Reuters
A man has reportedly been charged with attempted murder after being arrested for an alleged vicious attack outside a nightclub that has left a basketball star on a ventilator and injured his girlfriend and a teammate.

Local police in Nicosia told KNews that a 46-year-old male was detained for his alleged part in the fracas, which is said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

Along with two others – who have been identified as his girlfriend and AEL teammate Brandon Averette – Corey Manigault, 23, was badly injured in the attack.

Manigault and another victim of the same age reportedly remain in hospital in a critical condition, with the athlete said to have suffered a brain hemorrhage and hematoma.

Manigault's partner and Texas-born guard Averette, 24, both suffered cuts and bruises.

In a statement, AEL said that their team had been shocked by the incident while confirming that their player was in a critical condition but out of immediate more serious danger.

“He remains intubated and under sedation at the ICU of the Nicosia general hospital,” the team said.

“Doctors hope it will all turn out positively but it is still too early for safe conclusions. 

“We are not yet able to know how long this effort will take and if any damage has been caused."

No motive has been established for the attack that occurred outside a business establishment, but security camera footage is said to have helped police identify the accused alongside two more people they wish to speak to who are still at large. 

The arrested suspect will appear before a judge this week for a remand hearing.

Officials said that while charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and aggravated assault have been made, additional charges or suspects being identified in the case have not ruled out.

A native of Suitland, Maryland, Manigault played for the Pittsburgh Panthers and the New Mexico Lobos in college. 

Local reports in Cyprus say that his mother has made plans to fly on Tuesday to the Mediterranean island, where he moved to from Balkan Botevgrad in Bulgaria.

When he signed in July, Averette said he was "blessed" to join his first professional club, who are currently sixth in their local division.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies