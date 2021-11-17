Conor McGregor ‘ashamed’ of Irish govt after new Covid restrictions

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has slammed the Irish government after it unveiled its latest Covid restrictions.

The loudmouth former two-weight UFC champion often engages in Twitter sparring with MMA rivals such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, but this week it was the turn of the Irish government, of whom McGregor was previously supportive during lockdowns last year.

This time, though, it was a different story.

In a bid to prevent the spread of Covid, Taoiseach Micheal Martin this week announced a list of new measures brought in from Friday such as a midnight curfew for pubs and clubs.

Some Irish onlookers have taken to social media to lament the hit the already-suffering hospitality industry will take with the Christmas and New Year season approaching.

McGregor, a pub owner himself, joined their number in disgust – before characteristically deleting much of his outburst.

"Frustrated with these new restrictions in Ireland," he began on Twitter.

"We’ve done our part and we’ve followed the rules. NPHET [the National Public Health Emergency Team] told us last month we had the virus suppressed.

"And yet we move forwards only to move backwards again. All we ask for is clarity, and we have gotten none since the beginning," McGregor fumed.

"Ireland and its people, with its high vaccination rate, after enduring the longest lockdown in the free world, is not to blame for the undersupply of our healthcare system," 'The Notorious' stressed.

"Those in government are! Almost three years to bolster this for our people, and nothing. Ireland will rise!" he predicted, before then focusing on Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar specifically.

"For Leo to come out today on foreign soil, and directly blame the non vaccinated, is the most divisive comment I’ve seen yet," McGregor said of Varadkar's remarks in Dubai.

"It is neither the vaccinated, nor non vaccinated, nor any Irish citizen for that matter, that is responsible for this unpreparedness. It is government!" McGregor scathed.

"There is just no backing from me here anymore. We will rise! Tonight’s address read like an advert to me. When Ireland stands. The world will know."

I see Conor McGregor deleted his few tweets that were critical of the Irish government last night. I’m guessing Ireland isn’t going to ‘rise’. 😂 pic.twitter.com/B1its8q6fr — Robert Burke (@robertburke84) November 17, 2021

Though slightly off in his calculations, McGregor said: "We are almost three years into this. We have come together time and time again! Gone above and beyond what has been asked of us! Yet all we have gotten back is hypocritical address after hypocritical address! The audacity!

"I am ashamed of my nation's government at this time," he stated, having recently shared a video of his establishment 'The Black Forge Inn' in Dublin, which he bought for $2.3 million last year and has dubbed "The best bar in Ireland".

Thus far in the pandemic, Ireland has suffered Covid 5,566 deaths across a total 507,000 cases, with 90,000 active.

At present, there are around 4,000-5,000 new cases being recorded per day.