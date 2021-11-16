Nike makes Travis Scott decision after Astroworld tragedy

Sportswear giant Nike has postponed the release of a new collaboration with under-fire rapper Travis Scott following the Astroworld tragedy which saw 10 people killed at a festival in Houston.

Hundreds of people were also left injured following the crowd crush at the former theme park earlier this month.

Along with concert organizers such as Live Nation Entertainment and fellow artist Drake, who also performed at the show, headliner Scott is being sued as a Texas lawyer predicted that damages could spiral into billions of dollars.

Set to release a special Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack collaboration on December 16, Nike has confirmed that its launch will be postponed "out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival" with no alternative date specified.

Nike puts a pause on Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker releases. pic.twitter.com/Drzy7Iqv8K — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 15, 2021

Nike joins NBA franchise the Houston Rockets by backing out of commitments related to the partner of Kylie Jenner. Jenner reportedly fled Scott's house in the Texan city to Los Angeles following the tragedy while pregnant with their second child.

Replacing it with a moment's silence for the victims, who include a nine-year-old boy and two high school students, the Rockets scrapped a scheduled Travis Scott Night at one of their Toyota Center league games against the Detroit Pistons.

With a spring/summer menswear line designed alongside his Cactus Jack line, it remains to be seen if luxury fashion label Dior follows suit and also cuts ties with Scott.

Offering to cover funeral costs for the deceased and fund mental health support for survivors, 30-year-old Scott has told of being "absolutely devastated" by the tragedy at the 50,000 person spectacle in his hometown via Twitter.

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival" Scott said.

Kylie Jenner released statement following the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival:“Travis and I are broken and devastated” pic.twitter.com/4QwbRE2jjq — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 7, 2021

"[The] Houston PD [police department] has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.

"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need," he concluded.