Fans shocked as figure skater Daria Usacheva is carried off after falling on the ice at Grand Prix (VIDEO)

Worried fans watched on as Russian figure skating prodigy Daria Usacheva was carried off the ice in tears after suffering a painful fall at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The 15-year-old starlet, trained by Eteri Tutberidze, was warming up for the short program when she hit the floor in startling fashion after a double flip.

Hurt Usacheva was clearly emotional as she was carried off in the arms of a female official before being attended to by doctors.

Organizers later announced that the only female Russian competitor in the field had withdrawn from the showpiece, known as the NHK trophy.

There had been fears that unlucky Usacheva had sustained a fracture, although those concerns appear to have been allayed in a statement by the Figure Skating Federation of Russia.

“During the execution of the jumping element, the athlete had a ligament tear of one of the internal muscles of the right leg in the growth zone of the femur, which is a fairly common case in world sports practice and is typical for athletes aged 13-17,” it said in a statement.

"This injury requires not very long-term treatment and rehabilitation. In 99% of cases, the athlete returns to normal sports activities."

A team doctor told Tass that Usacheva had felt "painful sensations" during the jump and "different pains" that would be monitored, legendary coach Tatiana Usacheva also spoke to the outlet about the accident.

“Dasha jumped a jump and something happened on the flip," she observed. "Everything will pass, but of course it’s a shame. The most important thing is that nothing serious [happened]."

The popular prospect, who took silver at the US stage of the Grand Prix, was inundated with support from shocked supporters on social media.

"Daria Usacheva appreciation post," responded one. "Queen of selfies and TikTok, please get better soon."

Another admirer rued: "It is so sad that Daria Usacheva has got an injury. Bless her."

Defending champion Kaori Sakamoto won the short program, finishing ahead of compatriot Mana Kawabe and Korea's Young You.