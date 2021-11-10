‘Giving 100%’: Russian queens Pavlyuchenkova & Kasatkina pose in bikinis after world title win (PHOTOS)

Russian aces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Daria Kasatkina have been celebrating the end of a successful season, posing in bikinis as they sunned themselves on beach breaks after winning the ‘world cup of women’s tennis’.

Pavlyuchenkova, 30, and the 24-year-old Kasatkina were part of the Russian squad which won the Billie Jean King Cup – the most prestigious prize in women’s team tennis – earlier this month.

For Pavlyuchenkova, the title capped a season in which the Samara-born star appeared in a maiden Grand Slam final in Paris, won Olympic mixed doubles gold alongside Andrey Rublev, and rose to a career-high WTA ranking of number 11.

And judging by her Instagram account, Pavlyuchenkova is taking a well-earned rest after her exertions.

Lounging on a pair of cushions and suspended over the water, the bikini-clad star captioned the images: “My office these days! Giving [100%] on and off the court.”

“I really like that hammock,” read a cheeky reply from Russian former men’s world number one Yevgeny Kafelnikov.

“Oh my god,” wrote fellow ace Kasatkina, suitably impressed.

Both were part of the team which triumphed over Switzerland in the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly known as the Fed Cup) in Prague.

The victory was not without scandal, however.

The Russian team were accused of chicanery by removing the injured Pavlyuchenkova at short notice for her clash with Swiss rival Belinda Bencic, with the in-form Liudmila Samsonova taking her place and going on to wrap up the title.

Champions for a 5th time 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆The moment @LiudaSamsonova clinched the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup for the Russian Tennis Federation!🎥: @BJKCup | #BJKCupFinalspic.twitter.com/YK65mv5SuH — wta (@WTA) November 6, 2021

The swap was well within the rules though, with Pavlyuchenkova – who had been struggling with a knee injury – calling the accusations “disrespectful.”

“I think in sport you have to learn and accept to lose,” said the veteran Russian, who has racked up more than $12 million in career prize money.

READ MORE: ‘It should not have been allowed’: Russia accused of cheating as ‘amazing’ female tennis stars hail ‘unbelievable’ cup win (VIDEO)

Meanwhile, Kasatkina has also been indulging in some rest and relaxation following the title win – in her case sharing sun-kissed images from a break in the Maldives.

“Bye, bye season 2021, you were fine. Especially the last few weeks,” wrote the Tolyatti-born star.

“Beauty,” wrote Pavlyuchenkova in the comments, returning the compliment from Kasatkina for her own bikini snap.

Kasatkina ends the season at world number 26, having captured two WTA titles, including in St. Petersburg back in March.

After some rest and recuperation, both star will turn their sights to the 2022 season and the opening Grand Slam in Australia.