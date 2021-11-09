 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian great Ovechkin moves joint-fourth on all-time scoring charts – but ‘not yet one of a kind’ according to NHL icon (VIDEO)

9 Nov, 2021 10:21
Alexander Ovechkin was on target for the Washington Capitals against the Buffalo Sabres. © USA Today Sports
Alexander Ovechkin elevated himself to joint-fourth on the all-time NHL scoring charts in the Washington Capitals’ win over the Buffalo Sabres, although the man he drew level with has said he is not one of a kind just yet.

The goal from Ovechkin in Monday night’s 5-3 win for the Capitals was the Russian’s 11th of the season and 741st of his NHL career – trying him with Hall of Fame legend Brett Hull.

Ovechkin, 36, now has his sights on the only three men above him in the all-time list: Jaromir Jagr (766 goals), Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894).

Ovechkin, who also assisted on two goals, modestly said he was taking it “day by day” in his quest to catch Gretzky at the very top of the pile.

“It’s nice to be in that company. It’s pretty big numbers, so just move on. Obviously, it’s nice to be tied but I still have a couple games left,” said the Capitals captain, who has enjoyed a 17-season spell in Washington – and counting.

Hull – whose stellar three-decade career included seasons at the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings and Phoenix Coyotes – said it was “fun to watch” as Ovechkin continued his assault on the scoring charts, but cautioned against calling him unique.

“I wouldn't say he’s one of a kind until he possibly passes Wayne [Gretzky],” said the 57-year-old.

“Then he can be one of a kind. But he is part of a group of guys that could score. Just to keep doing it like he is, you have to tip your hat to him. He’s a great player.”

Ovechkin will aim to overtake Hull and claim fourth place outright when the Capitals travel to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

