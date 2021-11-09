‘Got what he deserved’: Serbian NBA tough guy Jokic ignites row after taking out rival with retaliatory hit (VIDEO)

NBA MVP Nikola Jokic dished out a brutal retaliatory shove on rival Markieff Morris during the Denver Nuggets’ win over the Miami Heat on Monday night – with fans divided on whether the ‘cheap shot’ was justified.

With the Nuggets on their way to a 113-96 win at Ball Arena and the game ticking towards the last minute, Jokic gathered a rebound and was bringing the ball up court when he was hit from the side in a nasty foul from Morris.

The foul was called but a furious Jokic was not willing to let it slide, going after his rival and driving his shoulder into his back, sending the Heat star crashing violently to the floor.

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

Morris stayed down as medical staff dramatically brought on a stretcher, although the 32-year-old was eventually able to leave court on his own two feet.

Both men were ejected – Jokic for an unsportsmanlike conduct foul and Morris for a flagrant foul 2.

Tensions spilled over between the sets of rival players as Jokic was restrained by Nuggets coach Michaal Malone, while Miami’s Jimmy Butler continued to shout and gesture towards a seemingly unconcerned Jokic as he sat courtside.

Jimmy Butler had words for Nikola Jokic after his foul on Markieff Morris. pic.twitter.com/iZnZbDs7uH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

The 26-year-old Serb was later apologetic over the incident, calling it a “stupid play.”

“I’m not supposed to react that way. I got hit. I saw him, but I thought it was just going to be like a take foul.

“But he bumped me and I was like, I think it was a dirty play and I just needed to protect myself,” said the three-time All-Star.

Jokic: “It’s a stupid play. I feel bad. I’m not supposed to react that way.”#MileHighBasketball@CBSDenverpic.twitter.com/PfM6E7LLAj — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) November 9, 2021

The Heat said that Morris had suffered a neck injury in the altercation, and that they would continue to assess their star and “do the necessary tests to make sure he’s OK.”

Meanwhile online, fans and pundits were busy rowing over the explosive scenes – with some claiming Jokic’s reaction was natural after the damage he could have sustained in the original hit from Morris.

Morris got what he deserved, cheap shot to Jokic. Respect the MVP pic.twitter.com/Ixy9WagZxG — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) November 9, 2021

Watch this angle:1. Markieff Morris did this on purpose2. If you don’t think this hurts & could legitimately injure Jokic then you’re being obtuse3. If you do this to somebody then you better be ready for whatever comes next 4. Long live Nikola Jokic for defending himself https://t.co/cycg650Pyi — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) November 9, 2021

Jokic had every right to respond the way he did. This angle shows it best…Btw…..Tyler Herro, we know you ain’t gonna do a damn thing 😂 pic.twitter.com/D4G5YqkbN2 — Jeremy Nicolls (@JeremyNicolls) November 9, 2021

More I look at this, more I think Jokic got lucky that he didn't injure his knee on the play. https://t.co/barZU9dREI — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) November 9, 2021

Your bro started it & Jokic finished it. Stop crying and tell him to get up & play. — Andre Ashmore (@DreTruGentleman) November 9, 2021

Others claimed there was no excuse for Jokic's violent retribution, regardless of the initial foul.

“Morris deserved it. He hit Jokic first”. People really don’t see the difference between a hard foul vs Jokic throwing his entire weight into Morris’ back. — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) November 9, 2021

Markieff ain’t have to do all that and Jokic didn’t have to do ALL THAT.Boom. There’s your discourse. — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) November 9, 2021

Elsewhere, some joked that the irate Jimmy Butler, who was standing up for Morris amid the melee, would be wise to avoid a backstage confrontation with Jokic and his infamous siblings, Strahinja and Nemanja.

I love Jimmy standing up for his guy, but he should Google Jokic brothers pic.twitter.com/wg6P4hHom0 — In & Out Of Context NBA (@InOutNBA) November 9, 2021

If Jimmy Butler and the Heat want the smoke, Jokic & his Serbian brothers will be waiting 😤pic.twitter.com/i4frEFBrAW — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) November 9, 2021

Jokic brothers sitting courtside at the next Miami Heat game. 😭 pic.twitter.com/jOMhiF24MX — Brandon Dale (@MrOKCtober) November 9, 2021

jokic brothers was ready if jokic gave the cross the throat sign shit coulda got ugly pic.twitter.com/8d7Qldm09W — Young Black Jesus (@ZekNNcashe) November 9, 2021

Jokic ended Monday night with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before his ejection.

The Nuggets are next in action when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, while the Heat travel to the LA Lakers.