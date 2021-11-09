 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Knifeman injures several people & policeman in Oslo, gets killed by the officer
‘Got what he deserved’: Serbian NBA tough guy Jokic ignites row after taking out rival with retaliatory hit (VIDEO)

9 Nov, 2021 09:41
NBA MVP Nikola Jokic dished out a brutal retaliatory shove on rival Markieff Morris during the Denver Nuggets’ win over the Miami Heat on Monday night – with fans divided on whether the ‘cheap shot’ was justified.

With the Nuggets on their way to a 113-96 win at Ball Arena and the game ticking towards the last minute, Jokic gathered a rebound and was bringing the ball up court when he was hit from the side in a nasty foul from Morris.

The foul was called but a furious Jokic was not willing to let it slide, going after his rival and driving his shoulder into his back, sending the Heat star crashing violently to the floor.

Morris stayed down as medical staff dramatically brought on a stretcher, although the 32-year-old was eventually able to leave court on his own two feet.

Both men were ejected – Jokic for an unsportsmanlike conduct foul and Morris for a flagrant foul 2.

Tensions spilled over between the sets of rival players as Jokic was restrained by Nuggets coach Michaal Malone, while Miami’s Jimmy Butler continued to shout and gesture towards a seemingly unconcerned Jokic as he sat courtside.

The 26-year-old Serb was later apologetic over the incident, calling it a “stupid play.”

“I’m not supposed to react that way. I got hit. I saw him, but I thought it was just going to be like a take foul.

“But he bumped me and I was like, I think it was a dirty play and I just needed to protect myself,” said the three-time All-Star.  

The Heat said that Morris had suffered a neck injury in the altercation, and that they would continue to assess their star and “do the necessary tests to make sure he’s OK.”

Meanwhile online, fans and pundits were busy rowing over the explosive scenes – with some claiming Jokic’s reaction was natural after the damage he could have sustained in the original hit from Morris.

Others claimed there was no excuse for Jokic's violent retribution, regardless of the initial foul.

Elsewhere, some joked that the irate Jimmy Butler, who was standing up for Morris amid the melee, would be wise to avoid a backstage confrontation with Jokic and his infamous siblings, Strahinja and Nemanja.

Jokic ended Monday night with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before his ejection.

The Nuggets are next in action when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, while the Heat travel to the LA Lakers. 

