‘Should be illegal’: Viral video shows American football youngster ruthlessly dispatching helpless rivals

9 Nov, 2021 10:47
The viral clip showed the youngster, said to be 6 years old, showing no mercy. © Twitter @__BigO__
A youngster in America has been compared to one of the NFL’s greatest running backs after a video of him storming from his own half to the endzone while brutally stiff-arming a number of opponents went viral.

In a nod to the Tennessee Titans rushing star who ran for 2,000 yards last season, the youngster has been named "Baby Derrick Henry" online. 

Spread by Tik Toker Kei'Andre Scott, the clip of the unnamed boy – who is said to be six years old – shows him in action reportedly for a Hueytown, Alabama, 6U team. 

The ball is handed off to the young RB, who runs sideways near to his own endzone before advancing down the touchline when taking out a challenger with the first of a series of "stiff arm" hands to the face that cause his foes to fall to the floor. 

He takes out no fewer than five opponents in the same ruthless manner before running in for a touchdown wildly celebrated by coaches and parents.

Somebody in the background of the clip, also posted on Twitter and already seen more than 3 million times, can be heard guffawing as if in disbelief at what has unfolded.

"Grown man laughing his a** off on the sideline," read one popular comment.

"No way this kid is six years old, this should be illegal," ran the caption, as others debated whether children of that age should be playing football so rough.

"Why are six-year-olds playing tackle in the first place?" it was asked.

"Because when we were kids we played outside getting scraps and bruises and didn’t cry to mommy every time we got hurt. Y’all kids are going to grow up soft as sh*t," was one reply.

Even though pro teams don't usually pick up players until they are graduating from college, the youngster may have already bought a ticket to the big leagues.

"We'll be calling you very shortly...," NFL franchise the Arizona Cardinals commented, already putting their team together for the 2030s. 

