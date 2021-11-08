Cristiano Ronaldo ‘shocked’ by Man Utd decline… as Moscow-linked coach waits in wings – reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is 'shocked' by what he has seen at Old Trafford since his return to Manchester United, according to reports, amid poor form under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday was less harsh than the 5-0 thrashing administered by their other bitter rivals Liverpool last month.

But United are still struggling in sixth place in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Chelsea, while still far from assured of safe passage in the Champions League despite topping their group.

Including Saturday, United have suffered six defeats in their last 12 outings in all competitions.

Rising to prominence in the northwest of England following a switch from boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo won three consecutive Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson and a Champions League crown during his first spell at Old Trafford before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

And according to the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old star is said to be alarmed regarding the marked differences during his second spell since fleeing Juventus on transfer deadline day, with United having not won top honors in England or Europe since 2013 and 2008 respectively.

"Ronaldo was well aware when he returned to United that times had changed in the 12 years he had been away, but the Portugal star is said to be shocked at just how far the standards have slipped," it was reported.

Supporting claims of frustration are his bookings for a late challenge on City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and when he narrowly avoided a red card for kicking the ball at a grounded Curtis Jones against Liverpool.

But if separate rumors are to be listened to, Ronaldo and his teammates could be put out of their Ole misery.

Ralf Rangnick is considered a viable short-term option for #mufc. He has impressed Ed Woodward during informal meetings in the past but now has a senior role at Lokomotiv Moscow #mulive [@RobDawsonESPN] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 8, 2021

ESPN says that respected German guru Ralf Rangnick is being considered as a viable short-term option to replace the Norwegian mid-season, after having impressed the outgoing chief executive Ed Woodward in past informal meetings.

Now in a senior role at Lokomotiv Moscow, where he is their Head of Sports and Development, the German was praised by Red Devils supporters online who dubbed him the "smartest choice" who could help their team "challenge still" for titles.

