Bodybuilding icon Shawn Rhoden dead at age 46 in latest tragedy for muscle world

The bodybuilding world is mourning after former Mr Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden was found dead of a reported heart attack at the age of 46. Rhoden had made history by winning bodybuilding’s biggest prize in 2018.

The news of Rhoden’s death was confirmed by his trainer, Chris Aceto, while Generation Iron reported the cause was a fatal heart attack.

After turning professional in 2010, Rhoden rose through the ranks and was crowned Mr Olympia eight years later – at the age of 43 becoming the oldest man ever to win his sport’s most prestigious title.

In doing so, Rhoden dethroned the legendary Phil Heath, who had won the title for seven successive years.

Rhoden faced battles with alcohol and was caught up in controversy in 2019 when he was accused by a female bodybuilder of sexually assaulting her one year previously at a hotel in Utah. He was charged and banned from competing at Mr Olympia but the case was unresolved by the time of his death.

Rhoden’s passing is the second in as many months to hit the bodybuilding community after the passing of George Peterson at the age of 37 on the eve of this year's Mr Olympia event in October.

Rhoden’s last Instagram post was made three days ago in which he had written: “Brick by brick and patience it will take. See you on the other side.”

Fellow bodybuilders and related organizations paid tribute to Rhoden after his death, including American star Cedric McMillan – who shared a picture of the pair together.