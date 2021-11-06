 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fight Circus: Women brawl inside phone box & 2 men gang up on 1 on bizarre night of MMA including farcical ‘Siamese’ scrap (VIDEO)

6 Nov, 2021 13:55
Fight Circus 3 was not short on action © Twitter / grabaka_hitman | © Twitter / fullmetaldojo
A bizarre night of chaotic MMA contests stunned viewers who watched on a site better known for sex webcams, featuring bare knuckle fights with headbutts, two-against-one battles, a sex doll analyst and female foes in a phone box.

On a strangely compelling card in Thailand, American fighter Will Chope took on a home pairing known as 'Bank and No Money' in a headline act that left the brave solo artist outnumbered.

Remarkably, the 55-fight professional choked out one of his adversaries – onlookers seemed unsure which alias each fighter was going under – despite his considerable numerical disadvantage.

A curious tug-of-war and an Indian leg wrestling showdown also appeared on the bill.

The leg wrestling spectacle appeared to plant two female fighters with their backs to the canvas, using only their legs in a grueling attempt to outdo each other.

Somiong War took on a fighter known as 'Dream Man' in a contest under the rules of Lethwei – a form of MMA known for its brutality.

The discipline uses striking and clinching, while the fighters, who compete bare-knuckle, are also allowed to send in elbows, knees, leg shots and headbutts.

That seemed relatively sensible compared to the exhausing prospect of Siamese kickboxing.

Promoted as a 'coach and student against childhood friends', the challenge tied pairs of fighters together in a test of telepathy.

A human cock-fighting exhibition, setting a Muay Thai fighter against a karate practitioner, allowed each combatant to only use the lower half of their body.

That was not quite as restrictive as the phone booth in which two women battled under a modified Muay Thai rule set.

"You'll never see this anywhere else," claimed the organizers in an unusually true promise by the standards of fight promoters.

Fans were able to boggle at the blockbuster via Camsoda, a streaming platform often used by adult entertainers worldwide.

Appropriately, the event had been advertized as featuring an appearance from Brandi Mae, who is a sex doll analyst.

"Most of you are here for this," said one viewer on social media who shared footage of scantily clad ring girls from the setting.

The audience members attending the entertainment in person were just as eye-catching.

Some were seen arriving in superhero outfits while carrying masks of former US president Donald Trump, who is known to be an MMA fan and has attended UFC events featuring the likes of Conor McGregor.

Another made reference to controversial UFC great Jon Jones by holding up a sign by the ropes which read: "I party like Jonny Bones."

"There has never been a dumber time in human history," said one combat sports enthusiast as they watched the Siamese skirmish.

"This is so ridiculous," added another, while an observer added: "There are no losers – just trauma."

