‘This is horrific’: Female arm wrestler knocked out as men beat women in two bizarre intergender fights on Polish MMA show (VIDEO)

A fighter who calls himself 'the first Polish ken doll' and a gym fanatic who dubs herself 'arm power girl' featured in two intergender fights at an MMA event in Poland, leaving many fans wondering exactly what they had witnessed.

Held at a hotel in the Polish city of Czestochowa, MMA VIP 3 pitted Michal Przybylowicz – a TV personality with distinctive blonde hair who calls himself 'Polish Ken' – against Wiktoria Domżalska.

The conclusion of the bout did not quite match Przybylowicz's flamboyant personality. After slowly sizing each up in the center of the ring, the pair traded fisticuffs leaving plenty to be desired in technical terms, only for Domżalska, who the promotion hailed as worthy of respect after her performance, to turn her back on Ken.

The referee stepped in as pink-haired Domżalska went to ground in front of a whooping crowd, making it clear with her weary demeanor that she was in no mood to continue the contest.

How was this sanctioned? This is horrific. https://t.co/K9fZfmAl33 — Fishknuckles (@fish_knuckles) October 29, 2021

More might have been expected from Ula Siekacz, an arm wrestler and fitness instructor with a taste for showing off her bulging biceps on social media and an opponent in Piotrek Muaboy who did not appear an intimidatingly menacing prospect.

Describing himself as "185cm of pure sex", Muaboy's carefully-groomed hair, striking black eye makeup and role as an ambassador for a beauty brand might not set him apart as a natural candidate to excel in the rough-and-tumble of MMA, yet he beat Siekacz by TKO.

These Halloween parties are getting out of control — Name: Josh (@Pharaoh3Chins) October 29, 2021

It is not clear whether Muaboy sealed victory as a result of the action from the end of the second round that has emerged following the fight. Siekacz looks game in the sequence, charging in before being taken down by her adversary, who rains in shots in a brutal beating shortly before the bell sounds.

"Remember, always be yourself – no matter what they say about you," Muaboy had said beforehand, telling supporters where they could buy his mascara and other cosmetics.

How much alcohol were they forced to drink before this fight? — PunchyKickyShow (@KickyShow) October 29, 2021

"How was this sanctioned?" asked one viewer who shared the footage. "This is horrific."

Another questioned whether the fighters had been forced to drink alcohol before somewhat clumsily showing off their evidently limited skills.

"F*ck everyone who took part in this," thundered one damning critic. "And f*ck you for posting [highlights of] it."

The night was headlined by a more established fighter in Marcin Najman, a former kickboxing champion and MMA veteran who once unsuccessfully challenged for the Polish heavyweight championship.

Unfortunately for the fans, some of whom said they had spent around $7 to watch the event, the headline act was also an unspectacular contest.

Najman needed just 17 seconds to viciously knock out hapless opponent Ryszard Dabrowski, hitting him twice to the throat before the fight was waved on.

The weigh-in between the pair had been more entertaining. Najman wore a bulletproof vest and theatrical police commandos stormed the stage bearing weapons while a 'detective' told the 42-year-old to show his hands.

The imposing slugger weighed in 39kg heavier than his rival in the farce, which could explain why Dabrowski, who had successfully competed in one previous fight, was hopelessly beaten on the night.