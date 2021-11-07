Ex-NFL star accused of killing woman in car crash at 127mph while carrying gun attends court in neck brace, faces 46 YEARS in jail

NFL star Henry Ruggs III is facing four charges of felony and up to 46 years in prison after being arrested on suspicion of 'DUI resulting in death', appearing in court in a neck brace after a horrific car crash.

An unnamed woman and her dog were killed in the harrowing incident, which took place between a Chevrolet and a Toyota at 3.40am in the morning, it emerged earlier this week.

According to police, Ruggs reached a speed of 156mph and hit the Toyota at 127mph.

The former Las Vegas Raiders star, who was released by the team hours after the crash, faces one charge of DUI resulting in death, according to TMZ.

The 22-year-old is also said to be answering charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two reckless driving counts.

The outlet said that Ruggs was handed a misdemeanor charge of possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol.

It added that prosecutors have said Ruggs will face up to 46 years in prison if he is found guilty on all of the charges.

Ruggs entered court in a wheelchair and did not enter a plea. He is due to return to court next week.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Raiders confirmed they were aware of the accident.

"We are devastated by the loss of life," the team for whom Ruggs made his NFL debut in September 2020 added.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."

Ruggs' lawyers have stated that they intend to carry out their own inquiries into what happened.

"On behalf of our client, Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered," they said.