‘Fake president’: Candace Owens in Joe Biden and Kamaru Usman comparison after Dana White howls at terrifying UFC face-off (VIDEO)

Political commentator and activist Candace Owens has lashed out at Joe Biden after watching a fiery face-off between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, who have both supported the US president's predecessor, Donald Trump.

Welterweight rivals Usman and Covington engaged in a terrifyingly aggressive staredown ahead of their rematch on Saturday in New York, causing notoriously hard-headed UFC president Dana White to let out a bark as he separated the scrappers.

Dressed in a garish purple and light blue suit, Covington strode towards champion Usman, who was wearing a leopard print-style suit, on a stage in front of a baying crowd.

After the pair played out an intense head-to-head, Usman appeared to motion towards challenger Covington in a move that caused an explosive reaction, with each fighter being pulled away.

I’m crying at the sound Dana made and his face 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RAoKIzRHf3 — hmz (@ZaboltF) November 4, 2021

"I’m crying at the sound Dana made and his face," said one fan, sharing the footage of the fight boss attempting to keep a semblance of peace.

Much as they may not like to admit any shared ground, Usman and Colvington do have one experience in common.

On his way to his US presidential defeat last November, former Republican leader Trump publicly recognized both hardmen at his characteristically set piece-laden rallies.

The billionaire spent part of one of his speeches on a typically meandering salutation of Usman, who was watching on and heard the businessman claim he would not want to fight him.

Covington, meanwhile, prides himself on what he believes is a close relationship with Trump and his family, including a visit to the White House during his time in power.

Trump has also called Covington after his fights, and 'Chaos' has suggested that some of the 75-year-old's family, including son Eric and wife Lara, could be at UFC 268 to watch him face Usman.

Never shy to share her forthright views, Owens has taken the political links to the fight a step further.

Clearly unimpressed by 'The Nigerian Nightmare', the staunch critic of Trump's Democrat successor did not hold back when she saw White, who she has previously welcomed as a guest on her own show, share the footage on Instagram.

"Marty Usman is like Joe Biden," responded the routinely provocative Owens, proceeding to refer to Usman's TKO win over Covington in 2019, when the fight referee interrupted the action to check on a low blow and eye poke Usman received.

Fr, Usman literally publicly appeared at a Trump rally showing support to Trump and engaging with Trump pic.twitter.com/E7m6TL4BB6 — Isaac (@isaac9779) November 7, 2020

"Everybody knows he cheated. Everyone saw him fake an eye poke and a groin injury to get the ref to stop the fight when he was cornered by Colby and getting his ass kicked.

"You can literally go back and watch the faked injuries in slow motion, but we all have to pretend he won anyway."

She then appeared to resurface the discredited, Republican-led row over the validity of the presidential election results.

"Fake President of the United States," thundered Owens, adding the American flag. "Fake Champ. Colby all day."