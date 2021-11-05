Chechen leader Kadyrov’s son declared Muhammad Ali, handed belt after boxing win – despite amateur bouts not being awarded titles

Chechen supremo Ramzan Kadyrov watched on as one of his sons was lavished with adulation after winning a boxing match, with an announcer calling the youngster Muhammad Ali as he was awarded a belt.

Titles are not awarded for bouts taking place under amateur rules, yet Eli Kadyrov was given a strap for his rookie win over Khetag Khatkarov.

Eli is one of Kadyrov's four fighting sons, and skeptics on social media suggested that his victory had been something of an inevitability.

Wearing a backwards baseball cap and a gold-and-white outfit, Kadyrov junior was presented with the belt in the ring after stopping his opponent in the third round.

He was also somewhat generously named as Ali by the MC, directly likening the novice to arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

Long-serving Kadyrov watched on as his son triumphed at the 'Time of Legends' tournament in Grozny.

The experienced boxer and huge combat sports fan is the head of the Chechen Boxing Federation and runs the Akhmat Sports Club.

Kadyrov congratulated three of his children – Akhmad, Eli and Adam – after they won at a tournament at Grozny's Colosseum in September.

The United Russia politican noted at the time that the trio are the grandchildren of Akhmad Kadyrov, the first Chechen president who was assassinated in 2004.

Speaking after 'Time of Legends', Kadyrov congratulated Akhmat pupil Aslambek Idigov on a successful title fight.

This is the latest ‘win’ from junior boxer Adam Kadyrov, son of Chechen Republic leader Ramzan. The was inexplicably stopped by his opponent’s corner, after the ref gave him a count as both boxers, erm, boxed.Adam is unsurprisingly undefeated in his career so far. pic.twitter.com/LygahWGUis — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) April 20, 2021

"The main event of the evening was the brilliant defense of the WBO European title by [Idigov]," he said.

"Today he was opposed by a difficult opponent from Kaliningrad, Sergei Gorokhov.

"Separately, I congratulate Abdul-Kerim Edilov, Eli Kadyrov and Magomed Delimkhanov on their outstanding performances.

"I congratulate... all the new champions and winners of the tournament. I wish you all continued success in boxing."