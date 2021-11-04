‘Please smash this guy’: Khabib demands ‘best in the world’ Usman to make a statement against heated rival Covington (VIDEO)

Retired UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov has called on his pal Kamaru Usman to put a beating on his arch-rival Colby Covington in the UFC 268 headliner this weekend in Madison Square Garden.

Welterweight champion Usman already holds a stoppage win against the notoriously brash Covington from their first meeting a little under two years ago – but UFC legend Khabib has called for Usman to go one better and 'smash' the MAGA-supporting UFC firebrand when they rematch in the Big Apple this weekend.

Usman and Nurmagomedov, who are two of the most dominant fighters in UFC history, share not just a bond but a manager, as both are represented by Dominance MMA head Ali Abdelaziz.

And it was Abdelaziz who arranged for Khabib to send a 'good luck' message to the 'Nigerian Nightmare' ahead of a fight many are forecasting to be the toughest test of Usman's championship credentials.

Khabib showing Usman love and support ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/SMLVFaL7TF — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@EagIesmesh) November 3, 2021

"Really good to see you, brother. Please brother smash this guy [Covington] and defend the belt," said Khabib, as captured on an episode of UFC Embedded.

"My energy with you, brother… Honestly, I really want him to smash this guy like he did the first time.

"Let's go, Kamaru. Pound-for-pound best in the world. Kamaru Usman, Nigerian Nightmare, African Power. Let's go, brother. I'm with you."

Khabib's endorsement comes after Usman succeeded him at the summit of the sport's pound-for-pound rankings following the Russian's decision to step away from the sport last year, as well as the inactivity of former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

And judging by Usman's pre-fight comments, 'smashing' Covington is very much the strategy this time around.

"For me, the wrong that I want to right is in that fight, I fought with emotion. As much emotion I was willing to display is what I fought with, which is why I think I got hit quite a bit, but it was fun. I had fun," Usman said of his first fight with Covington.

"That lets you know that I got a little mad man in me too. I don't mind getting hit… I want to make it a little bit more flawless this time around."