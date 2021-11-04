‘Payday’: Canelo Alvarez brutally dismisses UFC champ Kamaru Usman’s callout as a cynical cash grab

Canelo Alvarez has no shortage of potential opponents in his own field – but that won't include Kamaru Usman after the pound-for-pound great balked at the challenge of the UFC champion as nothing more than a cash grab.

Both Usman and Alvarez have opportunities this weekend to enhance their already glowing reputations in their own sports when they take on the challenges of Colby Covington and Caleb Plant respectively, but boxing icon Alvarez has dismissed any talk of a crossover bout with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' after Usman declared to the media that this would be a bonanza for fight fans.

"It only makes sense because we’re in an era to where people want to be entertained," said Usman to DAZN.

"So, in order to entertain people, when have we in history ever seen the two pound-for-pound fighters in the world in combat sports at the top of their prime? When have we ever seen them compete? It never happened."

Usman's statement comes at a time when combat sports have seen something of a sea change in recent times, affording the likes of YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul a seat at the sport's top table based more on their public profiles than their athletic acumen.

And he says that because both fighters are so dominant in their respective fields, fans would be more than curious as to what might happen if they were to cross paths.

"Either man waits for the other one to get old. It’s rarely ever really happened. But it’s either that both are out of their prime, both are old… it’s never been done.

"In order for us to do that, this will be the greatest, the biggest event ever. The two pound-for-pound fighters in combat sports at the top of their prime to get in there and duke it out. I believe will be probably the biggest event ever."

Usman added that he is doubtful that Canelo would entertain the possibility of setting foot in the Octagon – but says that a crossover for him to the boxing ring isn't out of the question.

"He [Canelo] wouldn't dare come in here, let's be honest," Usman said. "That's the thing, we have to pursue these guys. Because we're willing to take that risk. I don't know if they're willing to pursue us.

"Let's be honest, like I said, there's a reason that scares me. That scares me because he's a master at his craft. He's used to these boxers. We're different.

"Sometimes different can be good. What's wrong with giving them a different look? Of course it's a tall tree to climb but we saw what happened the last time I was an underdog."

That was against then-champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in March 2019, when Usman emphatically dethroned his celebrated opponent courtesy of a unanimous points victory.

In his riposte to reports of Usman's challenge, Canelo issued a single-word rebuttal: "Payday", suggesting that if Usman wants to make a quick buck in the boxing ring, it won't be on his own dime.

Remember, though, the same things were initially said about the crossover boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor – and has been proved time and time again in combat sports, if it makes dollars it makes sense.