Russian bare-knuckle wildman accused of brutal assault on girlfriend, police arrived and ‘took pictures with star’

Russian combat sports fighter Artur ‘Acab’ Kalinsky has been accused of a brutal assault on a former lover while police officers called to investigate reportedly took pictures with the bare-knuckle brawler.

According to information shared by well-known Russian lawyer and celebrity activist Ekaterina Gordon, the victim required a metal plate to be inserted in her arm an attack from the Hardcore Fighting Championship combatant.

“This is the ex-girlfriend of controversial MMA fighter and Hardcore fighter Arthur Kulinsky, known by the nickname Acab, whom he cannot forgive for leaving him after he broke her arm (now there is a pin in her hand and the arm does not bend)...,” Gordon wrote to her 1 million followers, sharing images of the bruised and battered face of the victim.

“Yesterday we wrote a statement to the police, and we also arrived at the store where she ran in and asked for help, grabbed the counter, and the saleswomen beat her on the hands...

“Having arrived, the police officers were happy to take pictures with the fighter.

“An ordinary story, an ordinary day, ordinary people... I understand that the world is terrible now, but don't turn into beasts,” wrote Gordon.

According to reports from Russian outlet Super.ru, Kalinsky beat his former lover numerous times, “honing his professional skills on her.”

After she left him, he allegedly tracked her down on the street and beat her again – leading to the police being called, only to take photos with the fighter.

In her message, Gordon noted that she has teamed up with the Russian president of of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), Umar Kremlev, to provide legal assistance to athletes but would in this case act to help the Kalinsky's alleged victim.

“Gordon and Kremlev created @lawfederationru to protect athletes, not such thugs. Therefore, we take this girl who is hiding from her ‘pursuer’ under our wing. We are for sports, for fair fighting in the ring, and we are against violence!” she wrote.

Kalinsky, 25, is a popular face on Hardcore Fighting Championship’s YouTube shows, which regularly rack up millions of views.

‘Acab’ is reported to be a fan favorite for his brash, uncompromising style and holds a bare-knuckle record of two wins and three defeats, as well as a loss in his solitary MMA outing.

The tattooed Kulinsky has said that he conducts fights in state of alcohol and drug intoxication, according to Eurosport.ru, and has spent time in prison as well as a monastery.

The disgraced fighter has shared footage with his 184,000 Instagram followers of himself training with Russian-Australian boxing icon Kostya Tszyu.