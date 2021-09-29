 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Foreign fans banned from Beijing 2022 Olympics, unvaccinated athletes to face 21-day quarantine – organizers

29 Sep, 2021 18:30
Get short URL
Foreign fans banned from Beijing 2022 Olympics, unvaccinated athletes to face 21-day quarantine – organizers
Measures were unveiled for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. © Reuters
Tickets for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will only be on sale for people residing in mainland China while any unvaccinated athletes arriving in the country will need to remain in quarantine for 21 days, organizers have said.

After consultation with local authorities, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) outlined measures on its website which will apply to fans, athletes and any others associated with the Games, which run from February 4 to 20 in the Chinese capital.

“Tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China's mainland, who meet the requirements of the Covid-19 countermeasures," the IOC said, signaling a similar ban on foreign fans to the one seen at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

"Specific requirements on Covid-19 countermeasures for spectators from China’s mainland and the details of ticketing arrangements are under discussion and development, and will be released to the public in due course once they are finalized," it added. 

Regarding vaccines for athletes, the IOC website said: “All athletes and Games participants who are fully vaccinated will enter the closed-loop management system upon arrival.

“Games participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing.

“Athletes who can provide a justified medical exemption will have their cases considered.”

Further details on Covid countermeasure will be released in the form of ‘Playbooks’ in late October and December, the organization added.  

Also on rt.com Land of the free? US says its Winter Olympic athletes MUST get Covid vaccine… but powerhouses Norway won’t follow suit

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies