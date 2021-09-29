Foreign fans banned from Beijing 2022 Olympics, unvaccinated athletes to face 21-day quarantine – organizers
After consultation with local authorities, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) outlined measures on its website which will apply to fans, athletes and any others associated with the Games, which run from February 4 to 20 in the Chinese capital.
“Tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China's mainland, who meet the requirements of the Covid-19 countermeasures," the IOC said, signaling a similar ban on foreign fans to the one seen at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
"Specific requirements on Covid-19 countermeasures for spectators from China’s mainland and the details of ticketing arrangements are under discussion and development, and will be released to the public in due course once they are finalized," it added.
Regarding vaccines for athletes, the IOC website said: “All athletes and Games participants who are fully vaccinated will enter the closed-loop management system upon arrival.
“Games participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing.
“Athletes who can provide a justified medical exemption will have their cases considered.”
Further details on Covid countermeasure will be released in the form of ‘Playbooks’ in late October and December, the organization added.Also on rt.com Land of the free? US says its Winter Olympic athletes MUST get Covid vaccine… but powerhouses Norway won’t follow suit
