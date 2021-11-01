 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Aussie teenage jockey star in induced coma after horror fall from horse on crossing finish line

1 Nov, 2021 14:04
Hannah Fitzgerald suffered a horror fall from her horse at the weekend. © Facebook / Twitter @OfficialRWWA
An 18-year-old apprentice jockey, who recently won a Trainee of the Year award, remains in an induced coma following her fall after a race in the rural city of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia at the weekend.

Hannah Fitzgerald plunged from her horse, Neurologic, not long after finishing fourth in the sixth race at the Kalgoorlie-Boulder Racing Club's final meeting of the year.

Rushed to Kalgoorlie Health Campus and then airlifted to Perth's Royal Hospital almost 600km away with bleeding on her brain, she remains there in an induced coma.

In a statement on Facebook, Racing and Wagering Western Australia confirmed that it was supporting Fitzgerald's family and offered them their thoughts.

"The safety and wellbeing of our racing participants is our highest priority, and a thorough investigation into the incident is underway," it said. 

"We would like to extend our appreciation to those people on-course who assisted Hannah. We will continue to provide updates on Hannah’s condition where possible".

The final race of Saturday's event was canceled as jockeys were too distraught to compete.

The youngster had enjoyed a successful afternoon until her accident by winning the first race on Aunty Jean.

Since her June 2020 debut, Fitzgerald has ridden a total of 31 winners and scooped her first victory at the iconic Belmont racecourse in Perth just days after being announced as the Trainee of the Year, also in 2020.

"I'm enjoying it a lot and it's more than I expected it to be," she had previously said about her progress.

"I'm improving as I go along, and it gets better every day."

But as horse trainer Brett Pope explained to The West Australian, the fall is her second accident in 2021 alone.

"She was starting to ride some winners and then had a car crash," Pope said.

"She was out of action for four months. She had severe whiplash and it took a long time to get better. She was just starting to get into some good form again and then this happens.

"They were pretty concerned on Saturday night but it looks like it’s stabilized. The trauma to her head is what they’re worried about, the rest of her body is OK," he finished.

On Monday morning in Australia, however, ABC News reported Fitzgerald as remaining "in a critical condition".

