‘He took a clattering’: Irish jockey star suffers facial injuries after being thrown into fence by unruly horse (VIDEO)

Irish jockey Oisin Murphy was taken to hospital with facial injuries after being involved in a scary incident at Salisbury racecourse in the UK as he was thrown into a fence by his out-of-control horse, Oasis Gift.

Murphy was unseated from the saddle as Oasis Gift, who is a juvenile debutant, bolted across the parade ring.

🚨 Breaking news: Champion jockey @oismurphy is receiving medical treatment after this dramatic incident in the paddock at SalisburyOur best wishes to Oisin & we will bring you more news as we get it pic.twitter.com/jh7X01dLqi — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 30, 2021

Medics quickly attend to Murphy who suffered facial injuries as a result of the fall and was taken to hospital by ambulance, although he was able to make his way to the vehicle to himself.

Salisbury's clerk of the course, Jeremy Martin, said: "He’s gone off to hospital for checks. He was obviously thrown into the parade ring rail but remained conscious.

"He's got a cut lip, but he remained conscious and the doctor said he scored full marks in the concussion test.

"He walked to the ambulance after a few minutes of being assessed on the ground and he's just gone off to hospital to be checked over.

"The horse then ran loose for a few minutes so he's obviously none the worse but thankfully it looks like Oisin has avoided more serious injuries so we're very thankful."

Oisin Murphy getting an absolute clattering here. Being attended to by racecourse medics. pic.twitter.com/wVr2GVweP3 — Sam Morgan (@sam__morgan) September 30, 2021

The video of the incident was shared widely on social media with people wishing both jockey and horse well.

“Oisin Murphy getting an absolute clattering here. Being attended to by racecourse medics,” said racing writer Sam Morgan.

“Scary incident at Salisbury just now. Hope Oisin Murphy is OK,” read another comment on Twitter.

“Nasty incident at Salisbury with Oasis Gift bolting in the parade ring and ditching Oisin Murphy,” said one fan.

Others questioned the need to share the clip, with one observer writing: “Scary incident at Salisbury earlier, glad to hear Oisin Murphy is fine, and the horse.

"Not sure what the need is to post the video onto social media though, don't think many would be crying out to view it.”

According to Racing TV, Murphy is already planning to be back in the saddle tomorrow after being stitched up.

“I've got no other problems and will be back tomorrow," said the 26-year-old, who is due to compete in five races at Ascot on Friday.

Oasis Gift also emerged unscathed after continuing to gallop loose before being caught and brought under control.