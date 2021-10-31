‘He’s a cheat code’: Islam Makhachev details vital instructions from cornerman Khabib in victory over Hooker at UFC 267 (VIDEO)

Lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has described the advice that cornerman and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov gave him during his latest impressive win, and said that having the 29-0 great in his ear is a "little bit cheating".

Facing Dan Hooker at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi last night, the Russian improved his record to 21-1 with a brutal first-round submission finish of the New Zealander and ideally wants to challenge the winner of an upcoming match between champion Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

"How many fights [have I won]?" he asked Daniel Cormier in the octagon.

"Nine-fight winning streak? I'm ready for a title fight.

"Please, anyone – it doesn't matter who, because this division now is a little bit asleep," he demanded.

Khabib Nurmagomedov telling Islam Makhachev to move his leg over Dan's head to secure the submission! Khabib is truly a genius when it comes to grappling!#UFC267pic.twitter.com/Uw7oprowwb — Pablo_Escobar (@JM97_79) October 30, 2021

At a press conference later on, the Dagestan native described in detail how he made 21-10 veteran Hooker quit with his cornerman's help.

"I took the Kimura [arm lock] and he started to move backwards to somehow defend himself," Makhachev explained.

"And Khabib told me – and whoever rewatches the fight can see this – to step over his head."

During the fight, Khabib can be clearly seen saying: "Islam, don’t rush brother… Put your right leg over his head! Yes! Yes!"

Makhachev shared a clip of the presser and Khabib's instructions on Instagram, writing in the caption: "When Khabib [is in] the corner, it’s [a] little bit cheating."

When you have @TeamKhabib and Hasbulla in your corner it's different level brother 😤@MAKHACHEVMMA is coming for the title! 🏆#UFC267pic.twitter.com/nFyVZIY6Ik — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 30, 2021

It was a successful night on the whole for Nurmagomedov and his charges, as his training career continues to honor the legacy of his father Abdulmanap, who passed away from Covid complications last year, precipitating Khabib's retirement.

Elsewhere on the card headlined by Glover Teixiera's light heavyweight championship win over Jan Blachowicz, there were two more victories from fighters listening to his tips.

More specifically, Zubaira Tukhugov battled to a decision win over Ricardo Ramos and Tagir Ulanbekov earned a split decision against Allan Nascimento.

Conor's deleted tweet about Islam Makhachev ... in case you missed it #UFC267pic.twitter.com/eJNoQm53jp — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) October 30, 2021

Makhachev's dominant showing obviously attracted the most attention, however.

The 30-year-old is knocking on the door of the 155lbs belt to the extent that he was attacked online by Khabib's former title nemesis Conor McGregor.

As is often the case, the Irishman deleted his tweet.

But it read: "He is his uncle's cousin's son and you can tell. Congrats, cuz cuz."