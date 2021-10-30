‘It’s going to be very close’: MMA legend Nurmagomedov reveals his picks at UFC 267, predicts Chandler-Gaethje ‘fireworks’ (VIDEO)

Khabib Nurmagomedov has not found it easy to pick a winner in two of the key fights at UFC 267 – and the ex-champion has analyzed Dustin Poirier's bout with Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje's scrap with Michael Chandler.

A deep-thinking student of the sport, former lightweight king Nurmagomedov has been as much in demand for his punditry as his coaching since retiring following his win over Gaethje in Abu Dhabi last October, and he has returned to the scene of his swansong as part of Islam Makhachev's team for his fight with Dan Hooker on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the UFC's latest blockbuster bill on Fight Island, the Dagestani admitted he feels the headline bout between light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira is a razor-thin contest to call.

"I like both of them; I have very good relationships with them," said Nurmagomedov, contemplating the clash between two rivals he clearly admires.

"They are very good athletes, great champions. It's going to be a very close fight."

Champion Blachowicz, Nurmagomedov said after deliberating on the showdown, is his favorite by a "little bit" and "very little maybe".

"I'm not going to be surprised if Glover Teixeira can finish him," he added. "Because he has good boxing, good guillotine, he can wrestle."

A fellow Russian who used to be a champion, Petr Yan, returns to action for the first time since losing his title via a contentious disqualification against Aljamain Sterling in March when he faces American Cory Sandhagen.

"I just think Petr Yan is a little bit of a step ahead of Sandhagen," Nurmagomedov said of the bantamweight battle. "But my opinion, right now, is that it is a tough fight: Sandhagen is a most dangerous opponent for Petr Yan."

In Nurmagomedov's division, he expects one of his former victims, fellow Conor McGregor conqueror Dustin Poirier, to have the edge on Charles Olivieira at UFC 269 on December 11.

"Fighter spirit, IQ fighting – Dustin Poirier is a little bit ahead of Charles Olivieira," he explained. "No disrespect to Charles Oliveira."

Before then, Gaethje meets former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler at UFC 268 on November 7.

"I want to say 50-50," said Nurmagomedov. "It's going to be fireworks. I don't think anyone can say, 'Oh, Chandler is going to win' or 'Justin is going to win'.

"They both have very good wrestling and fire in their hands. There's only one thing that Justin is much, much better than Michael Chandler at: kicks. About all other things, they are on the same level."