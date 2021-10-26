‘Not interested’: Zinedine Zidane rules out Manchester United job if Solskjaer sacked – reports

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is not interested in replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United should the Norwegian be sacked, according to reports.

Solskjaer is said to be on the brink after his team’s humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Speculation has suggested that Zindane could be among the candidates to replace Solskjaer, given that the French playing legend remains available after calling time on his second coaching stint at Real back in May.

Also on rt.com ‘Obliterated’: Liverpool hand Man Utd record drubbing as Salah hits three to add to Ronaldo and Solskjaer woes

But according to ESPN, citing sources, the 49-year-old is not interested in taking over at United and is “not in a rush to return to managing.”

Instead, Zidane said to be “waiting for the right opportunity to emerge,” which some have suggested could be the French national team job after the 2022 World Cup.

A World Cup and Champions League winner as a player, Zidane transferred his magic touch to management when he first took over at Real in 2016, guiding the Spanish giants to a staggering three Champions League titles in a row as well as the La Liga title.

After a break, he returned to guide Los Blancos to the La Liga crown again in the 2019-20 season.

Zinedine Zidane is not interested in managing Man United should the side move on from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, sources have told @LaurensJulien 🔴 pic.twitter.com/WDLe9o9Xxp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 26, 2021

United, however, does not appear to be a viable option for the Frenchman to make a return to the dugout.

Instead, the focus for the position – should United part ways with Solskjaer – has been on Italian candidate Antonio Conte.

The former Italy, Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager is widely regarded as the favorite to succeed Solskjaer and is believed to be interested in the position.

Also on rt.com Antonio at the wheel? Italian boss Conte ‘open to considering Man Utd job’ as pressure rises on under-fire Solskjaer

Following Sunday’s woeful showing against Liverpool – which handed United their third defeat in nine Premier League games this season – there were reports of some players turning on Solskjaer and questioning his tactics.

Solskjaer earned credit for restoring some stability to United after replacing Jose Mourinho in December of 2018 – initially on a caretaker basis before being handed the job on a permanent basis.

Despite not bringing silverware to the club, the 48-year-old was still handed a contract extension in July, taking his deal up to 2024.

As things stand, it seems Solskjaer could be lucky to see out the week as United manager, let alone the remainder of his contract.