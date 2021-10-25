 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli UFC hopeful Oron Kahlon calls Afghan opponent Javid Basharat ‘a terrorist’ during testy exchange at weigh-in (VIDEO)

25 Oct, 2021 18:40
MMA fighter Javid Basharat clashed with rival Oron Kahlon at the weigh-in. © MMA Junkie
Fight fans have hit out at an ugly moment during a UFC weigh-in on Monday evening after Oron Kahlon, who missed weight for his fight, appeared to refer to Afghan opponent Javid Basharat as a 'terrorist' during a heated staredown.

The pair of UFC prospects are hoping to catch the eye of Dana White ahead of Tuesday's 'Contender Series' match-up between the two bantamweights as part of the company's drive to identify new talent capable of competing on the global stage - but Kahlon may have gone one step too far after he appeared to be overheard referring to Basharat as a 'terrorist'. 

Footage of the dramatic moment was captured on social media and has prompted widespread scorn towards Kahlon, who is of Israeli descent. The slur was noted when the two were posing for photographs alongside UFC official Sean Shelby - and is even more remarkable given that it was Kahlon who missed weight for their fight.

To his credit, Basharat opted to not escalate the situation further after opting not to shake Kahlon's hand and chose instead to simply point at Kahlon and address the situation later on social media.

"This p*ssy wanted a way out by missing weight by 3 pounds," wrote Basharat on his Instagram profile along with footage of the weigh-in. 

"I told him I’m gonna still whoop his arse, he then called me a terrorist wanted a reaction again he wanted a way out. Unlucky for him I ain’t going nowhere!

"I’m waiting to see him tomorrow. Booooo [Oron Kahlon] guys, let him have it."

"Disgusting," wrote MMA reporter Shaun Al-Shatti in response to the footage, which was also noted by his colleague Luke Thomas as being "utterly repulsive".

"No place for that in this sport," added another fan, while a third forecast that this clip may well be the entirely of Kahlon's 15 minutes of fame in the UFC.

"Kahlon just ruining his MMA Career in one day," they wrote. 

The pre-fight histrionics between the two warring bantamweights seems to have overshadowed what was expected to be a thrilling encounter between the two undefeated prospects - with Kahlon a perfect 12-0 in his career thus far, while Basharat has posted a 10-0 record to date.

Time will tell how the UFC brass react to the latest controversial moment at a weigh-in hosted by them but as some fans are speculating, Oron Kahlon's time at MMA's top table may now be very temporary. 

