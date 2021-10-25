‘What a goal!’ Fans hail ‘Puskas-worthy’ scorpion kick strike from Belgian wonderkid Ngonge (VIDEO)

Belgian prospect Cyril Ngonge is the toast of the footballing world after the Groningen youngster scored a rare 'scorpion kick' stunner during his side's win against rivals AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

With the score deadlocked at 0-0 midway through the first half, the 21-year-old Belgium underage international Ngonge tried his luck with an audacious volley after a teasing cross from the left flank - and connected flush with a spectacular strike which perplexed Alkmaar's goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen as it nestled in the back of his net.

The spectacular goal even baffled his teammate (and Groningen vice captain) Michael de Leeuw, who reacted to the sensational goal by putting his hands towards his head in amazement in the seconds afterwards.

The goal was noted by EPSN Netherlands as being a contender for FIFA's Puskas Award - the annual honor divvied out to each year's most impressive goal - with world football's governing body indicating online that they had been "watching and enjoying" Ngonge's "superb skill".

FIFA's impression of Ngonge's wonderstrike was matched by dozens of football fans online who also reacted in astonishment to the once-in-a-lifetime piece of skill.

"What a goal!" wrote one fan online in response to Ngonge's stunning scorpion kick.

"The winner of the Puskas Award," argued another fan.

"If this is not in contention for the Puskas I'll be shocked," agreed a third.

Should the Belgian youngster find himself on the Puskas Award shortlist for this year, he will find himself in some good company. Spurs' South Korean forward Son Heung-min was the winner of the 2020 honor, pipping Luis Suarez to the award while 2021 has also showcased a slew of spectacular goals worthy of consideration.

Nadiem Amiri was an early contender for the award after scoring a fantastic goal for Bayer Leverkusen in January, with him being joined on the presumptive list of contenders by the likes of Lionel Messi and Mo Salah in more recent months.

But judging by the reaction to Cyril Ngonge's impressive goal, the Belgian novice will take some beating to the award.