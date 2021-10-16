‘There are no words’: Mo Salah produces RIDICULOUS solo goal AGAIN as fans hail Egyptian as best in world

After mesmerizing football fans with a wonder goal against Manchester City earlier this month, Liverpool star Mo Salah repeated the trick in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Watford.

Salah, 29, has hit a rich vein of form which had seem him score nine times in nine games in all competitions for Liverpool leading up to this weekend.

The Egyptian King continued that red-hot run with a sensational solo goal in the 54th minute against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Inside the Watford box, the forward danced around a host of yellow shirts before curling the ball brilliantly into the far corner beyond Ben Foster.

Another Salah goal 🤝 Peter Drury.Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/JWKzsXPfdP — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) October 16, 2021

A genius at work. Two wonder goals in his last two games. Wow 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OQttNc34Yx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2021

Mo Salah is running his own goal of the season competition 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yr069aNsov — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 16, 2021

8 – Mohamed Salah has now scored in each of his last eight games for Liverpool; the longest run of scoring in consecutive appearances for the club since Daniel Sturridge in February 2014 (8). Tear. pic.twitter.com/Em6qwMZvmo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021

The strike put Jurgen Klopp’s team 4-0 up as they were well on course for a thumping win against Watford, who had new manager Claudio Ranieri in the dugout for the first time.

But the goal wasn’t the first bit of brilliance from Salah on Saturday afternoon.

The Egyptian had helped Liverpool on their way in the ninth minute when he outmuscled Watford’s Danny Rose on the right flank before curling a delightful outside-of-the-boot cross into the box for strike partner Sadio Mane to finish.

The goal meant the Senegalese star joined Salah in the group of players to have hit 100 goals in the Premier League.

Congratulations to mane 100 PL goals but let's talk about the Salah assist 😭😘 pic.twitter.com/oqTnYXzXW2 — Quan (@quan_alkantara) October 16, 2021

100 - Sadio Mané has now scored 100 goals in the Premier League, and in the meantime become only the third player to reach 100+ Premier League goals without any of them being penalties, after Les Ferdinand (149) and Emile Heskey (110). Earned. pic.twitter.com/NDtbqStQdZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021

Online, fans and pundits were purring at another Salah masterclass – proclaiming him the best in the world at the moment.

“Salah is just playing ridiculous football,” wrote one popular fan account.

Salah is just playing ridiculous football. This is different to his 32 goal 2017/18 season. Almost every dangerous LFC attacking move is running through him and his playmaking is matching the world class level of his goalscoring. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) October 16, 2021

“This is different to his 32 goal 2017/18 season. Almost every dangerous LFC attacking move is running through him and his playmaking is matching the world class level of his goalscoring."

“There are no words, Mo Salah is just incredible,” crowed another fan account.

GOAL: Watford 0 - 4 Liverpool. THERE ARE NO WORDS! MO SALAH IS JUST INCREDIBLE. #WATLIV⚽🐝🔴 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 16, 2021

Former Liverpool defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher also hailed Salah as the best on the planet.

Gary Lineker meanwhile claimed Salah had reached Lionel Messi-type levels of greatness.

Best player in the world right now @MoSalah#WATLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 16, 2021

My, my. Mo has morphed into Messi. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 16, 2021

Salah's strike was a significant one in personal terms as it moved him level with former Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as the highest-scoring African players ever in the Premier League.

Given his current form, it shouldn't be long before Salah moves into the outright lead to claim the record as his own.

He's done it and he's done it in style. One of the great Premier League goals. Mohamed Salah has equalled Didier Drogba's record of 104 Premier League goals. It has taken 88 less games for Mohamed Salah to equal Drogba's record. The best player on the planet. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 16, 2021

After the Watford mauling, Liverpool boss Klopp was full of praise for his Egyptian star.

“He is top,” said Klopp.“We all see it at the moment. Who is better than him?

“There is always big discussion about these kinds of things. We do not have to talk about what Ronaldo and Messi did for world football or how long they were dominant, but at the moment it is clear there is nobody better than him.

“His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special.”

“We all see it—who is better at the moment than him?”Jurgen Klopp says Mo Salah is the best player in the world right now 🌟(via @btsportfootball)pic.twitter.com/GH7ZKxujwn — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 16, 2021

Salah himself was typically modest about his strike, saying: “I don’t know which one was better, this one or the City one.

"I think all the goals were very important. Bobby scored a great hat-trick, Sadio scored a nice goal.

"I’m just trying to give 100% to help the team. I’m feeling confident at the moment, scoring goals and helping the team to get points.

“Hopefully we can win the league and go for the Champions League. It’s important for a club like Liverpool to fight for everything.”

"I haven't watched it back yet!"I don't know which goal was better. This one or the City one."Mo Salah on 𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙏 goal and Liverpool's classy display this afternoon 🙌🎙 @TheDesKellypic.twitter.com/YjKKMFgqm3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021

Saturday's rout for Liverpool was capped by an injury-time goal from Roberto Firmino as the Brazilian bagged a hat-trick alongside goals from Salah and Mane.

The Reds moved top of the Premier League table with their win, two points ahead of Chelsea, who face London rivals Brentford later in the day.

Next up for Liverpool and Salah is a Champions League with Atletico Madrid in Spain, before they play bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford next Sunday.