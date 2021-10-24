‘I have concerns’: Bayern Munich star Kimmich confirms he has NOT received Covid jabs as he defends vaccine stance

Bayern Munich and Germany star Joshua Kimmich has confirmed that he is not vaccinated due to "concerns about the lack of long-term studies", but insists he is not an anti-vaxxer and could get his jabs in the future.

The multifunctional 26-year-old made his comments to Sky Sport in his homeland.

There had been reports from German newspaper Bild that Kimmich was one of at least five Bayern stars that have refused the vaccine, and he was probed on this following a 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga which coach Julian Nagelsmann missed due to testing positive for Covid.

"I have concerns about the lack of long-term studies. I am of course aware of my responsibility. I follow all hygiene measures and get tested every two to three days. Everyone should make the decision for themselves," Kimmich said.

Joshua Kimmich explains why he's not vaccinated against COVID-19.

In March 2020, the defender and midfielder started an initiative named WeKickCorona with teammate Leon Goretzka, to support social and charity organizations for those struggling in the pandemic.

"Solidarity is necessary because health is the most important thing, everyone can help," he told its website.

But Kimmich claimed to Sky that his stance "doesn't mean I don't practice what I preach".

"We've donated money to Unicef so that they can make vaccines available in countries with no access to vaccines. If people decide they want to get vaccinated, we should do all we can to ensure that they can."

Kimmich admitting in an interview on Sky he's not vaccinated. He's the founder of @wekickcorona.

Furthermore, Kimmich said that being unvaccinated doesn't make someone an anti-vaxxer, and he admitted that he might receive his jabs in the future.

"I find it a shame that there is only vaccinated and nonvaccinated in this debate. Nonvaccinated then seems to equal [to being a] Corona denier or anti-vaxxer.

"But there are other people who just have concerns, whatever their reasons, and I think we should respect that as long as they also stick to the measures.

"I'm not saying categorically that I won't get vaccinated, I just still have some concerns. It is absolutely possible that I will get vaccinated in future," he finished.

Elsewhere, Kimmich's teammate Thomas Muller stated that he respected the number six's decision not to be vaccinated, but he also hopes that those who haven't received their jabs at Bayern will have a change of heart.

"Me, personally, I'm a friend of vaccination," Muller revealed, also to Sky.

"I hope the players who have not yet been vaccinated will change their minds. Ultimately, we all want to get out of this corona phase.

"As far as I know, vaccination is the best way for that. Nevertheless, we have to try to respect that [Kimmich's stance and decision].

"It's a fine line, an ethical or a moral discussion – the decision is understandable from a human point of view," Muller concluded.