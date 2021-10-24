 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Battle of Behemoths’: Five-time world’s strongest man Pudzianowski FLATTENS Senegalese giant Bombardier with brutal KO (VIDEO)

24 Oct, 2021 08:42
Get short URL
‘Battle of Behemoths’: Five-time world’s strongest man Pudzianowski FLATTENS Senegalese giant Bombardier with brutal KO (VIDEO)
Poland’s Pudzianowski destroyed rival Bombardier inside the opening seconds of their bout. © Twitter @KSW_MMA
MMA pundits and fans have reacted following a stunning KO that occurred on Saturday in a fight that lasted a mere 18 seconds between two men weighing a combined 587 pounds.

While most viewers were focused on cards from Bellator in Moscow and a UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, hardcore MMA enthusiasts also had one eye on KSW 64 at the Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland.

Dubbed the "Battle of the Behemoths", one of its main draws pitted local fighter Mariusz Pudzianowski and Senegalese wrestler Serigne Ousmane Da, also known as Bombardier, against one another. 

The two main weighed a near-combined 600 pounds and nobody expected it to last long.

But perhaps a little longer than 15-20 seconds, tops.

Squaring off in the center of the octagon following the first buzzer, Pudzianowski shimmied and connected with a kick to the shins as Bombardier advanced.

Retreating with his back about to be against the cage, the five-time World's Strongest Man let off two big rights and connected with the second that immediately felled a Bombardier also swinging wildly. 

Dragged off by the referee, Pudzianowski celebrated what Ariel Helwani described as the "KO heard around the world" while his foe lay out cold on the canvas.

Another pundit described it as an "unholy KO" and "unreal"

"What a night for the MMA legends," he added, in reference to a big win in Moscow for Fedor Emelianenko too.

"They don't call him a strongman for no reason," quipped a fan.

"That's why they call him Pudzilla," was another similar comment.

"Pudz [is] not here for a long time, [he's] here for a good time," it was also said.

But not everyone was impressed, calling the action "underwhelming".

"You're hurting Pudzianowski with this opposition," scoffed a Polish enthusiast.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Russian MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko claims sensational KO win over US rival Johnson at Bellator homecoming in Moscow (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies