Russian MMA star sparks BRAWL at KSW MMA event after post-fight slam on ALREADY BEATEN opponent (VIDEO)

31 Jan, 2021 09:55
Post-fight clash: Shamil Musaev and Uros Jurisic ©  KSW
All hell broke loose at a Polish MMA event on Saturday night when Russian welterweight Shamil Musaev body-slammed his opponent having already defeated him.

The fight saw two unbeaten welterweights collide as Russia's Musaev faced off against Uros Jurisic at KSW 58 in Lodz, Poland. After three keenly contested rounds, the judges all scored the fight to Musaev, who extended his unblemished record to 15-0.

Picking up the victory clearly wasn't enough for Musaev, who approached his opposite number after the verdict had been read and, catching Jurisic completely by surprise, violently slammed him down into the canvas before unloading punches to the shocked Slovenian's head.

Musaev's slam provoked scenes of chaos inside the cage, as members of both teams clashed while security staff attempted to restore order.

After the incident, the event's promoters, KSW, said in a statement on social media: "The KSW owners and officials will review the incident regarding Shamil Musaev and Uros Jurisic following their bout earlier tonight here at KSW 58.

"Upon a full review, a decision will be made on what actions to take."

