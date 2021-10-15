‘Body not 100% ready’: US Open champion Daniil Medvedev becomes latest casualty to drop out of Kremlin Cup
Fresh off his first Grand Slam win, featuring at the tournament in his homeland, which kicks off on Monday, would have been the perfect homecoming for the 25-year-old.
As confirmed via social media, however, Medvedev is feeling the effects of a chaotic year and would prefer to sit this one out.
October 15, 2021
"Hello everyone!" his statement began.
"I am really sad to announce that this year I won't be participating in [the] Kremlin Cup. It's always special to have a chance to play in front of Russian fans.
"I signed [up] to give myself [the best] chances to play, but with [my] calendar this year being extremely tough (in addition Indian Wells in October), I felt that my body is not 100% ready anymore.
"This decision was very tough for me but it has to be done in order to be able to finish [the] 2021 season strong!," he concluded.
Last seen on the court crashing out of the mentioned Indian Wells last 16 on Wednesday against Grigor Dimitrov, Medvedev joins a long list of absentees for the Kremlin Cup.
Chief among them is women's US Open champ Emma Raducanu.
But there is also American Sebastian Korda and Spain's Pablo Andujar among the men.
Bianca Andreescu, Eliza Mertens, Danielle Collins and the Kremlin Cup's reigning queen and Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Belinda Bencic won't take part either.
The Kremlin Cup takes place at the Luzhniki Sports Palace and the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace from October 18 to 24.Also on rt.com Moscow no-show: US Open champ Raducanu pulls out of Kremlin Cup after falling flat at first appearance since Grand Slam triumph
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.