‘I was the victim’: UFC’s Liddell claims he copped bruising & lacerations before offering to take wife’s place in ‘assault arrest’

UFC favorite Chuck Liddell has reacted to reports that he was arrested and jailed on charges of domestic violence by claiming that he was the injured party in a violent incident involving his wife.

Long-standing former champion Liddell was arrested on Monday following reports of an alleged incident at the fighter's California home.

Liddell was said to have been set bail of $20,000, and that appears to have now been paid – with 'The Iceman' issuing a statement thanking the "professional" deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department who responded to the situation.

"While the information about this case will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation," the ex-light heavyweight king told his fans.

"I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal.

"The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place.

"This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview."

The 6ft2in, 240lb MMA icon reportedly has two children with professional poker player wife Heidi Northcott.

He was pictured appearing to pump his fist in the air as he left jail and was picked up in a car, although his announcement made little secret of the struggles he is facing behind the scenes.

"It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has no reached a public breaking point," Liddell said.

"Please respect our privacy as I help to navigate our family through this difficult time."

Liddell reportedly has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Van Nuys, California.

The 51-year-old last fought in a comeback defeat to Tito Ortiz in 2018 following an eight-year absence from MMA following his final UFC appearance.