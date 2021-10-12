 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I’m a firm believer in science’: NBA legend Michael Jordan divides fans by hailing vaccines, telling public to ‘buy in’ (VIDEO)

12 Oct, 2021 15:18
NBA icon Michael Jordan has discussed Covid vaccines © YouTube / Today | © Andrew Milligan / Reuters
Basketball icon Michael Jordan has divided fans by speaking out on the NBA's Covid protocols, siding with the league over vaccination while stating he is a "firm believer in science".

The six-time NBA champion is arguably the most high-profile name to speak out on the contentious issue, describing himself as being firmly behind the much-debated protocols that have seen top stars including the Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins claim they felt forced to become vaccinated.

Asked whether he was at all concerned about league protocols, Jordan responded: "Not at all. Not at all."

"I am total in unison with the league," added the hall-of-famer and Chicago Bulls legend.

"And I think everybody has been speaking about the vaccinations. You know, I'm a firm believer in science and I'm going to stick with that.

"Hopefully everybody abides by whatever the league sets the rules. I think once everybody buys in, we're going be fine." 

Jordan's comments come the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving looks likely to miss home games because he is not vaccinated.

Wiggins was previously anti-vaccine but then relented, later stating his only options were "to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA".

Jordan's remarks contrast those of Los Angeles Lakers talisman LeBron James, who has confirmed he has been vaccinated but has been reluctant to emphatically encourage the public to become jabbed.

Fellow NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently told Yahoo Sports"Lives are at stake. It's important here. People are dying.

"The ignorance that has been perpetrated and the misinformation that has been spread around everywhere has made it impossible for people to get an understanding of what is going on. 

"People who say they haven't finished doing the research yet, really haven't done any research."

James confirmed that he took his shots after doing his "own research", and basketball enthusiasts have given a mixed reception to Charlotte Hornets owner Jordan's stance.   

"I’m a firm believer in not being an MJ fan anymore. Glad he spoke up. Now I know," one said.

"Science is not something you 'believe in'...you either understand it or you do not. Perpetuating science as a belief system is part of the problem," said another.

Critics also threatened to boycott his famous Air Jordan brand. "People saying they won’t wont wear his stuff anymore. You think he cares when he is worth an [estimated] $1.6 billion?," asked one mocking riposte.

There were also remarks attacking James, of whom Abdul-Jabbar said: "I admire him and have affection for him. But this time, LeBron is just plain wrong – and his being wrong could be deadly, especially to the Black community."

"This is why he will always be better than Lebron," one fan said of Jordan.

