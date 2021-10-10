Tyson Fury recovers from double knockdown to KO Deontay Wilder and retain title in heavyweight epic in Las Vegas
In a back-and-forth battle to cap one of the most intriguing rivalries in modern heavyweight history, Fury put his rival down in round three but was sent to the canvas himself twice in round four as the fight ebbed and flowed in front an enthralled crowd of more than 15,000 fans at the T-Mobile Arena.
Deontay Wilder puts Fury down on the canvas TWICE.🤯 THIS TRILOGY 🤯#FuryWilder3 PPV: https://t.co/VljEbXTzmupic.twitter.com/K2MUjmoRzV— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021
Described by Fury as ‘an atomic bomb’ before the bout, Wilder showcased his threat and particularly early on it seemed the American could well snatch back the belt he had lost to Fury in their last meeting in February of 2020.
But without showing the glittering brilliance he did during that fight, Fury still boxed smart for most of the evening, absorbing the damage from his heavy-hitting rival and grinding down Wilder before turning the tide irreversibly in the latter rounds.
Fury again dropped Wilder to the canvas in round 10, and the inevitable arrived in the following round when The Gypsy King unleashed a crunching right hand to knock out his opponent.
THE GYPSY KING REIGNS SUPREME. Wow. Just wow. @Tyson_Fury | #FuryWilder3pic.twitter.com/GvzTJYATUn— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021
MORE TO FOLLOW
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.